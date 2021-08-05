Check out these expert tips to heal your house with Vaastu

The same principles that apply to prana (life force) in your body can be applied to spaces as part of Vaastu. Vaastu describes procedures for building buildings (temples, businesses, and residential buildings) and arranging their furniture and objects so that they attract positive vibrations. In Vaastu, structures are aligned with nature by following the cardinal directions (north, south, east, west), welcoming the sun's energy, and honouring the five elements: earth, water, fire, air and ether. With Vaastu, just like in yoga and meditation, sometimes you'll notice an immediate change in your home.

It is common to care about our homes and spend money, time, and effort to enhance their comfort. Changing the architecture of the house after construction isn't easy, so Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha recommends some remedies to do on your own to remove or lessen Vaastu dosha that contributes to your health, wealth and happiness.

Keep the centre clean

Located in the middle of a house or building, the brahmasthana (Sanskrit for "establishing wholeness") is the location where all energy is gathered and dispersed. Prana is the most powerful energy in a space, so it is said it is the most divine and powerful area of a room, so it should be left open, unobstructed by furniture or wires.

Welcome positivity

According to Vaastu principles, the northeast corner of a house is associated with water. It is a serene space where meditation and yoga can be practised. Consider erecting an altar with a few sacred items and keeping the windows as open as possible all day long so that adequate light can filter inside.

Clear the clutter

A cluttered environment can weigh you down and lead to stress. It is easier for energy to flow through clean, open surfaces so, dump all the waste in your house and welcome positivity and wealth.

Choose colours wisely

A closer connection with nature is provided by muted, earthy colours. To cover any imperfections, apply a matte finish.

