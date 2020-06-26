  1. Home
Check out THESE latest night lamp design ideas for bedroom décor

Night lamps are an important part of the bedroom that make it look soothing and calming. There are endless options for night lamps designs. Some of them are provided here.
5575 reads Mumbai
Lights play a major role to enhance our home décor. The right lighting makes a good contrast with all the colours used in the room to make it look vibrant. Similarly, night lamps also work wonders for bedrooms. To create a mystical look in the bedroom, dim lights are great. There are different types of night lamps to have variety in the rooms. You can also search for night lamps online and buy them to revamp your home décor.

DIY option is also there. You can create your own lamp and put it on both sides of your bed to have a calming vibe in the room. So, here are some ideas of night lamps given that can help you to get some idea about the latest designs and DIY night lamps.

Night lamps design ideas for bedroom:

Bedside night lamps

Bedside night lamps are always a great idea. You can buy them online and put it on both sides of your bed. Check out the latest designs of the lamps.

 

DIY night lamps

If you are thinking to create a unique lamp for your bedroom, then DIY is a great option. So, here’s how you make your own DIY night lamp for bedroom.

 

Wall lamps ideas

If you like to place your night lamps on the wall instead of putting them on the sides of your bed, then check out this video to get ideas about wall lamps for your bedroom.

 

Lamps for home décor

Not only for the bedroom, but you can also use these lamps anywhere in the house for the decoration. They will create a calming and soothing vibe in the rooms. Here’s how you can do that.

Credits :youtube, getty images

