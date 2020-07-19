  1. Home
Check out THESE simple DIY hacks for your home décor

Thinking of revamping your abode? This can be done with no cost at all because DIY ideas are there to spruce up the boring areas of your home. Read on to know.
2244 reads Mumbai
Decorating your home in a new and different style is one of the best things to indulge in. This will lift up your mood, enhance the look of your abode, increases the cosy vibe of it and will make your guests comfortable with it. Stylish home décor is there for making the abode more welcoming. 

 

But, at the same time, decorative items for the home can be really expensive. So, it may not be possible to opt for something new every time. Hence, opting for DIY is a great option. Here’s why. 

 

Easy DIY hacks for home décor. 

 

1- If you want to spruce up a wall but don’t have any painting, then you can use a classy mirror to cover the space up. 

 

2- You can use jute rope to stick around a vessel with glue to create a new flower vase. 

 

3- If there is an old chair, then you don’t need to throw it away for a new one. Just paint it with some quirky colours to give it a fresh look. 

 

4- Pillow pockets are a great idea to keep your remote in them. Cut the pockets of your old denim and stitch it on the pillow covers. 

 

5- If you are bored with your old night lamp, then you can revamp it. You need some glue and decorative linen fabrics to stick on the lamp for the decoration. 

 

6- Print an enlarged photo of your favourite shot and stick it on the wall. And then put stripes of wood at the top and bottom of it to create the frame.

Credits :goodhousekeeping, youtube, getty images

