Chic closet designs inspired by Priyanka Chopra's incredible walk-in closet

Ace actress Priyanka Chopra appears to be busy living her best life with singer, husband Nick Jonas and their infant daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She’s often shared stunning images of herself cooling her heels in the infinity pool at her Los Angeles home or lounging around with her dog Diana. Well, this time around, Chopra offered everyone a sneak peek at her walk-in closet that seemed to be chockfull of luxurious heels, handbags and more. If you’ve always dreamt of a super fancy wardrobe, then here’s an insight into the actress’ dreamy walk-in.

All about PeeCee’s gorgeous closet

Priyanka’s all-white closet is built to house towers of shoes. While the shelves on one wall housed colourful shoes in almost every hue, the other side had shelves stacked with boots in a myriad of hues and textures. The space before her was a rack that carried luggage and there were several suitcases and a spate of handbags. When it comes to the flooring, Chopra appears to have opted for stunning hardwood floors for the walk-in wardrobe carrying her fashion essentials.

If you fancy building a similar wardrobe in your home, take a look at some closet designs inspired from PeeCee’s elegant walk-in closet.

Spacious steel grey walk-in with suspended lighting

If you have absolutely no space constraints in your home, then this closet style may be for you. It is ideal especially if you tend to feel a bit claustrophobic with a compact wardrobe. It is quite similar to the spacious layouts of shelves in upmarket clothing stores with suspended lights. The steel grey tones ensure that the hues of your outfits will really pop and a large mirror will help offer you a great view of your chosen attire before you head out to take on the world.

Vintage wood walk-in with a dressing table and chandelier

Some prefer a warm and cosy ambiance in their dressing room, should you fancy the same, opt for vintage wood accents and furniture in your closet space. You can also go for a glimmering chandelier with warm yellow lighting. A teak wood table or faux wood table (for those who are environment conscious) can be an elegant and large island at the center. This can be functional as well for it offers you a place to fold your clothes. Add 3-paneled mirrors to complete the dressing room, as these offer you a glimpse at your outfit from every angle!

Closet right off a bathroom to dress in style

When planning your walk-in wardrobe, you must also consider the location. A lot of people find it helpful to have their close leading off a bathroom, so that they may dress before they enter their bedroom. This is also fitting should you be sharing your bedroom with a spouse or sibling. Choosing a beige color palette lets you add colour in the form of outfits and shoes. Simple shelves and ample racks with no furniture let you maximize storage space.

All white walk-in with hardwood floors

Should you be a bit pressed for space, yet crave an elegant walk-in, then an all-white design will help you afford the illusion of the closet being roomier than it actually is. Furthermore, most closet designs today choose to have display cabinets as opposed to closed solid doors. This makes choosing outfits easier with a transparent layout and also ensures that the space is kept neater due to the fact that all the clothes are visible at most times.

Hardwood floors make the space much easier to clean and offer a chic look, just like PeeCee’s walk-in dressing room!

