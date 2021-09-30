Classic sitting furnitures to make your living room from drab to fab

Home decor indirectly highlights your standard of living. It is wisely said that home is where the heart is. This is the major reason why you should pour your heart out while choosing some classic home accessories and enhance your lifestyle. Lamps, paintings and vases are added to the list of home accessories by default, but what ranks high is sitting furniture. Furniture especially placed in the living area plays a crucial role in framing the story of the house.

Check out some classic sitting furniture to make your living room from drab to fab.

1. Footrest Metal Wheel Look Cushion Seat Stool

Sofas and normal four legged stools are old school. In order to showcase your love for historic pieces of art, Footrest Metal Wheel Look Cushion Seat Stool is meant for you. With the premium wrought iron metal base and superior quality powder coating, this stool manages to capture large eye balls. This pre-assembled stool provides comfort and causes no distraction to your long exciting conversations with family. The curvy cushion seat adds a tinge of versatility to the sitting furniture of your living room.

Price: Rs. 1549

2. Printed Pouffes

Pouffes help you to retain the traditional yet modern look of your living areas. These printed pouffes are made up of premium quality raw materials that makes them long lasting. The printed fabric depicts intricate designs of the traditional era. You can use it as a stool, foot rest, extra sitting or even pair it up with your sofa set. Pouffe, place it where you need it.

Price: Rs. 2295

3. Iron and Wooden Handcrafted Sitting Stool

Wooden seats are like an additional element that can help you create a fab and classy living area look. This sitting stool disseminates the contemporary vibe of the living room. In addition, the curvy iron metal and the mango wood is painted to elevate the minute detailing. This stool can be used as a stool or a table while sipping some hot tea or coffee.