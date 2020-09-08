From clock to planters: 5 DIY clay décor ideas to revamp your space

Looking for DIY ideas to decorate your home? Here are 5 clay accessories to add to your abode. You can also gift these beautiful handmade clay items to someone who appreciates personalised gifts.

As beautiful as accessories look in your house, they can burn a hole in your pocket. It is crazy how expensive it can be to decorate your home. If you want to spruce your interiors without breaking the bank, the best way is to craft your own pieces to give your abode a more personal touch. One of the easiest and most affordable ways is clay décor.

Clay is inexpensive and easy to work with and will give your home an instant makeover. A chic and well-placed decoration can be a powerful asset to any room. We love the idea of using clay for home décor. It is so versatile that it only seems natural to add it to your abode.

Without further ado, here are 5 beautiful DIY clay décor ideas to beautify your home. (These are perfect gifts too)

Nautical themed clock

Bring a splash of colour with coral reefs, seashells and mermaids swimming across this beautiful piece of art. We are awe of this beautiful wall clock!

Artistic canvas

Take some inspiration from this beautiful and creative piece to bring some charm to your walls.

Light up the room

An air-dry clay lamp to place a small light or small candle to brighten up the nights when its cold outside.

Planters for your home

Who doesn’t like adding some greenery to their abode? If you too wish to add some plants in your house, opt for these simple yet classy planters. You can paint it or design it the way you like if you want to go a step further.

Jewellery trays

We are always looking for those little trays and object to keep our jewellery in one place. Why not make one using one of the many ideas shared in the video below?

