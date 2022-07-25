7 Efficient closet organizers on Amazon for your home

A closet organizing system can help maximize vertical space, create clear zones, and make it easier to keep things looking tidy. There are several styles of closet kits to consider for your home, and one of the main distinctions is whether the unit is freestanding or wall-mounted.

7 Efficient Closet Organizers

It’s important to consider your handiness level while shopping for a closet kit, as installation can be fairly complex. Freestanding kits are typically the easiest to install on your own, as they don’t need to be mounted to the wall. With wall-mounted units, you’ll need to be able to locate wall studs or, if they’re not accessible, install heavy-duty wall anchors. Some closet organization brands sell add-on components for their systems, allowing you to add more drawers, baskets, shelves, and accessories down the line.

1. Whitmor Double Rod Freestanding Closet Organizer

This closet organizer is made with both steel and plastic. It is a heavy-duty storage organizer with an open design for easy access to see and grab exactly what you need, when you need it. It consists of:

Double rod closet has 5 shelves to organize garments, shoes and accessories.

Deluxe storage rack has 2 garment rods; removable bottom rod for longer garments.

Durable steel frame with silver epoxy finish; heavy duty black plastic end connectors.

Price: $61.79

2. Simple Trending Standard Clothing Garment Rack

This closet organizer is perfect for expanding your wardrobe or using as a spare open closet that adds extra hanging storage space. It is great for the laundry room, bedroom, even for display in a store or market. The heavy duty 360°wheels in bottom, can be easily moved and rearranged to meet your needs. And the grid bottom shelf for shoes or boxes to create extra storage. It also provides extra hanging space, so that your bags, hats or scarves can be hung on. According to the instructions, you can assemble the clothes rack in just ten minutes.

Price: $34.82

3. UDEAR Portable Wardrobe Closet Clothes Organizer

Made from non-woven cover, water-proof fabric tiers, high quality steel tube, PP plastic connectors, and the steel poles added to the sides and back, this wardrobe is more durable and less possible to collapse. This is a portable wardrobe that has a great deal of room for you to store a lot of stuff. It is divided into sections which include shelves, hanger sections and side pockets for your convenience. The removable cover is made of durable fabric with zipper closure which can keep your item away from dust and moisture. You can easily disassemble it, pack it up and reassemble it at your destination.

Price: $42.99

4. Amazon Basics Expandable Metal Hanging Storage Organizer

This expandable closet organizer comes with 2 adjustable-width hanging rods that can be moved up/down in 1-inch increments. It contains 10 adjustable-height shelves, 5 on either side; each shelf holds 100 pounds and can be raised/lowered in 1-inch increments. This product is made of durable steel wire and plastic slip sleeves; warm bronze finish; 4 extra-wide leveling feet for added stability.

Price: $108.68

5. GRANNY SAYS 3-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

This is a collapsible hanging closet with shelves. This 3-shelf organizer works great in closets, shelves, wardrobes, RVs, camper trailers for storing towels, T-shirts, socks, accessories, bibs, diapers, baby wipes, etc. The little strip design in the front of each shelf prevents items from slipping off accidentally, especially some small items. Each layer has a removable and durable board to enhance the bearing capacity. The organizer is machine washable after removing all the boards and hooks. This product is well-made of lightweight and washable polyester fabric and does not require assembly.

Price: $11.99

6. ULG Over The Door Organizer

This over door organizer has 4 large pockets, each layer of pockets can hold things up to 11 inches high. The open-ended design ensures easy access, while the top 3 slots feature mesh windows allow you to see the content at a glance. Also there are 3 mesh pockets on each side as extra storage space for small items like lipstick, thermometers, keys, chargers, charging cables, remote controls, glasses etc. Crafted from breathable non-woven eco-friendly fabric, ULG over the door organizer are reinforced by sturdy cardboard on the front, sides and bottom. 2 thickened metal hooks are provided for easy hanging the pantry door organizer. Just make sure the door is less than 2” thick, and the gap between the door and frame more than 0.06”. Don’t forget the mesh window side should be facing you.

Price: $19.99

7. Rubbermaid Expandable Closet Shelf Kit

This product is designed for better organization and maximizing space. It includes closet shelving and rods that adjust for a custom fit. You can fit everything from shoes and clothes in the closet, to storage boxes and tools in the garage or basement.

Price: $74.67

Some closet systems can only be configured in one way, while others can be assembled in several different arrangements. If you’re not sure what type of configuration will work best in your home or want your product to be suitable in different spaces in the future consider choosing a closet kit that offers more versatility.

