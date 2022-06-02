15 Best cloth drying stands that are of big help in the rainy season

Cloth drying stands are one of the smart equipment that you must invest in. They are of huge help especially when you witness unpredictable climate and inadequate temperatures. If your laundry bags are screaming out clothes to be washed and you are still in a fix to a sufficient place to dry them, then you have landed on the right page. Today, you can be the owner of a smart equipment that will not only be of big help in the rainy season but all round the year.

In this article

1. Popular cloth drying equipment

2. Cloth drying stands

3. Benefits of using cloth drying stands at home

Cloth drying stands will preserve the natural feel of the fabrics and protect them from all sorts of environmental deterioration. With a cloth drying stand lying in the nook and corner of your house, gusty winds, inadequate temperature, unpredictable weather and excessive heat of the sun will never bother you and your washed clothes. Switch on your ‘DHOBI’ mode and offer sheer protection to your freshly washed bucket of clothes.

Here are top 10 popular cloth drying equipment that are widely appreciated for their convenience, minimum space occupancy, accessibility and multi purpose usage.

1. Clothes drying racks

2. Clothes hanger stand

3. Dress drying stand

4. Foldable clothes drying rack

5. Foldable cloth drying stand

6. Clothes stand for balcony

7. Hanging clothes drying rack

8. Laundry stand

9. Wet cloth Hanger

10. Stainless steel cloth stand

Cloth drying stands have been a boon for those who are worried about environment pollutants, gusty winds and excessive heat hampering the quality of their washed clothes. To prevent your clothes from getting damaged, you need to act smart and wiser by investing into one of the best cloth drying stands.

1. HOUSEWARE™ Stainless Steel Cloth Drying Stand

This cloth drying stand is a heavy duty, double pole, 3 layer stand for drying all your clothes. It saves space and has a collapsible design. The drying rack has 6 retractable trays and 2 side hangers. You can organise towels, shirts, pants, handkerchiefs as well as washed blankets on this cloth drying stand.

Why pick HOUSEWARE™ Stainless Steel Cloth Drying Stand?

This stand is sturdy and convenient to move. You can extend or shrink the stand as per your requirement with minimal efforts. The four rotating wheels at the bottom allow you to freely move the stand once hanging with clothes. It is a beautifully designed product with strong stainless steel racks, adjustable wings and smooth rolling wheels.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 2,699

Buy Now

2. LiMETRO STEEL Stainless Steel Foldable Cloth Dryer Stand

This cloth dryer stands a double rack cloth stand that is sturdy and light in weight. The double riveted joints and stainless steel screws and fasteners highlight the strong construction of the stand. It is an all weather resistant stand that is easy to open and close.

Why pick LiMETRO STEEL Stainless Steel Foldable Cloth Dryer Stand?

This cloth drying stand requires no assembling. With a few seconds of unfolding, this stand is ready to hold a huge load of washed clothes on multiple rods at a time. Once folded back, it occupies very less space. With no doubt, this stand is labeled as the best seller on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,999

Buy Now

3. PARASNATH 3 Poll -Blue Colour Steel Clothes Drying Stand

This cloth drying stand is made in India. It comes with a breaking wheel system and powder coated steel plus plastic. You can try out different combinations of folds to dry your clothes in a highly organised manner. Be it a blanket or a handkerchief, this cloth drying stand has space for all.

Why pick PARASNATH 3 Poll -Blue Colour Steel Clothes Drying Stand?

This stand has six hanging frames and four rails to hang multiple clothes at a single time. This stand will relieve you from all of your clothes drying woes. It has a tubular design that is strong, easy to move as it comes with six caster wheels.

Price: Rs. 11,000

Deal: Rs. 2,940

Buy Now

4. LAKSHAY Retails Cloth Drying Stand

This cloth drying stand is a foldable stainless steel 2 poles, jumbo 3 layers clothes hanger rack. It is constructed with heavy duty steel rods and PPCP virgin plastic. It is easily foldable and crafted in India to solve every clothes drying issue of the people. This cloth drying stand is ideal for every house as it can hold a large number of clothes at once.

Why pick LAKSHAY Retails Cloth Drying Stand?

This cloth drying stand comes with 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. It features multiple rods to accommodate daily utility wash load. It has hanging frames and rails to hang your clothes directly on the rods or hang them with the help of hangers. The high quality and durable steel rails can take the weight of heavy wet clothes.

Price: Rs. 2,500

Deal: Rs. 1,899

Buy Now

5. Sia Homewares Cloth Stand Heavy Duty Foldable Sparkles Accordion Cloth Drying Stand

This foldable cloth drying stand is easy to use anywhere you want. The collapsible design folds flat which allows storage in compact spaces. This stand is made up from durable and lightweight steel that is easy to move from room to room. You can position your clothes nicely as you can leave sufficient space between them so they can dry thoroughly.

Why pick Sia Homewares Cloth Stand Heavy Duty Foldable Sparkles Accordion Cloth Drying Stand?

This drying stand is waterproof and stain and mildew resistant. This laundry rack is ideal for all types of garments that can be laid flat on the rods of the stand. It is a total space saver rack that can be easily folded when not in use.

Price: Rs. 2,495

Deal: Rs. 1,599

Buy Now

6. PARASNATH Luxury Black/Orange 2 Pole Steel Clothes Drying Stand

This stand has in total 6 hanging frames and four rails. The two plastic attachments with holes allow you to hang washed clothes on hangers. The wheels at the bottom are of great help for moving the rack conveniently as required. The cloth drying stand folds down easily and slides in any corner.

Why pick PARASNATH Luxury Black/Orange 2 Pole Steel Clothes Drying Stand?

With 5 out of 5 stars ratings, this cloth drying stand leaves no space for complaints. The multiple folding arms makes this cloth drying stand versatile and easy to use. The rods and pipes used while constructing this equipment are coated with rust, scaling and corrosion resistant coating.

Price: Rs. 10,000

Deal: Rs. 2,466

Buy Now

7. Catron Stainless Steel Portable Foldable Double Pole Telescopic Clothes Rack

This clothes rack is a multi-functional equipment that you can use to hang your freshly washed clothes in an organised way. Your clothes will be free from crimps and shrinks post wash due to this cloth drying stand’s structure. The large base provides excellent stability and prevents tilting of the stand.

Why pick Catron Stainless Steel Portable Foldable Double Pole Telescopic Clothes Rack?

This stand is strong and durable. The height of this stand can be adjusted according to the size, length and structure of the clothes that you plan to hang. This stand will be of great help to dry your clothes and avoid all types of wrinkles.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now

8. Sia Homewares Cloth Stand Heavy Duty Steel Esteem Butterfly Foldable Cloth Drying Stand

This cloth drying stand is designed in such a way that your fabrics will never be ruined during the drying process. This folding drying rack provides an eco-friendly and gentler way to dry your clothes naturally. The stand is constructed with the help of UV resistant plastic parts that are sturdy and durable.

Why pick Sia Homewares Cloth Stand Heavy Duty Steel Esteem Butterfly Foldable Cloth Drying Stand?

This clothes drying stand is made from high grade steel with rust proof PP coating which gives life in years. The sleek design of this cloth drying stand is widely appreciated and so this stand has managed to gain 4.3 out of 5 stars ratings on amazon.

Price: Rs. 3,195

Deal: Rs. 1,699

Buy Now

9. Bathla Mobidry Duo - 2-Level Foldable Alloy Steel Cloth Drying Stand

This cloth drying stand is manufactured with the help of high quality materials that are all-weather resistant. It has a foldable dual tier design that occupies minimum space. The stand features arms locks that are specially designed to take heavy loads. It ensures the dual arms smoothly fold outwards and lock effectively in place.

Why pick Bathla Mobidry Duo - 2-Level Foldable Alloy Steel Cloth Drying Stand?

This stand has a multi level design so that you can hang your washed clothes in an organised manner. You may seek the help of the upper tier to hand lengthy clothes whereas small sized clothes can easily fit in at the bottom tier. With 4.4 out of 5 stars ratings, this stand is a must have.

Price: Rs. 4,299

Deal: Rs. 2,499

Buy Now

10. PINZOR Stainless Steel Drying Cloth Rack

Looking for a pocket friendly cloth drying rack? This is what you need. It is a hanging stand with a rolling bar rail rack. The wheels of the rack allow you to move and hang clothes in an organised and wrinkle free manner. It has plenty of space and has a double pole that makes it convenient enough to hold the load of multiple clothes at a time.

Why pick PINZOR Stainless Steel Drying Cloth Rack?

This stand is adjustable and folds in a compact design so that you can slide it to any corner of your room when not in use. It is curated with the help of strong and sturdy steel and plastic.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

11. Homwell Deluxe Individual DropdownCeiling Clothes Hanger

This cloth drying stand is meant to be wall mounted. It comes with UV protected nylon ropes that are rust proof. The heavy duty stainless steel material of the stand allows this stand to manage a heavy load of clothes.

Why pick Homwell Deluxe Individual DropdownCeiling Clothes Hanger?

The drop down cloth drying stand can easily be installed in a minimum ceiling area. Drop the stand down when you wish to hang on or hang off clothes and roll up the stand back again. With 4.4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this stand is a smart piece found in modern homes.

Price: Rs. 3,380

Deal: Rs. 2,045

Buy Now

12. Skywave Luxury Deluxe Heavy Rust Proof Stainless Steel Ceiling Clothes Dryer Hanger

This cloth drying stand follows a drop down technology. It is supposed to be mounted on the ceiling. The high quality pulley mechanism helps moving the rack up and down conveniently. This stand requires no floor space and allows you to dry your clothes indoors.

Why pick Skywave Luxury Deluxe Heavy Rust Proof Stainless Steel Ceiling Clothes Dryer Hanger?

This cloth drying stand features straight rods that are very useful for drying large clothes. High grade stainless steel, plastic and nylon are used for long durability of the product.

Price: Rs. 4,299

Deal: Rs. 2,099

Buy Now

13. Homwell Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Wall Mounted Cloth Drying Stand

This stand comes with heavy stainless steel and rust proof wall mounted brackets. The durable and sturdy construction of the stand serves you with a high load bearing capacity.

Why pick Homwell Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Wall Mounted Cloth Drying Stand?

This stand has minimal moving parts and thus believed to be a stand with a longer lifespan. It requires minimum self installation and then your clothes are good to go. There is also a mechanism which locks automatically when the cloth dryer is lifted.

Price: Rs. 3,335

Deal: Rs. 1,748

Buy Now

14. Peng Essentials Cloth Drying Stand

This cloth drying stand is a rust proof stand that is foldable and space saver. It serves you with a large drying clothes drying capacity. It has 2 tiers and 24 rods and 27 clips to hang small sized clothes.

Why pick Peng Essentials Cloth Drying Stand?

This stand is sturdy and robust to support almost everything from heavy winter coats and jeans to socks. It is totally a lifesaver for your laundry.

Price: Rs. 3,799

Deal: Rs. 1,399

Buy Now

15. D&V ENGINEERING - Creative in innovation Heavy Duty Cloth Hanger Rack

This stand is a simple and practical cloth drying stand that will solve all of your clothes woes. It is crafted from premium metal that makes this freestanding single rod garment rack solid.

Why pick D&V ENGINEERING - Creative in innovation Heavy Duty Cloth Hanger Rack?

It has a unique rack design that offers sufficient space to hang clothes of every type. It is constructed with highly resistant metal that has a durable powder coating. This coating enhances protection against water, rust, corrosion and scratch.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,999

Buy Now

Cloth drying stands are not only durable but also sturdy enough to hold numerous washed clothes at a time. No need to tuck them on a rope, attach buckles or clips and worry about the dirty impressions that they cast. Since wet clothes are more prone to dust and dirt, cloth drying stands are said to be the best solution to protect your washed clothes in a safe and sound atmosphere.

Here are a few benefits of using one of the best cloth drying stands at home.

1. Works as per requirement: It can be easily folded or unfolded as per needs and necessities.

2. No exposure to dust: Dust particles, grime and environmental pollutants quickly settle on wet clothes. An indoor cloth drying stand will not only prevent dust but also minute insects and their secretion on freshly washed clothes.

3. No fading away of colour: Since the cloth drying stand is meant to be placed indoors, there is no chance of your clothes getting directly exposed to the sunlight. Excess amount of heat will never shrink or fade away the original colour of your fabrics.

4. Zero stiffness: Your clothes will never become too dry when kept for drying on a stand. There is sun exposure or extreme heat that will add stiffness to your clothes. Your integrity of the fabric will not be lost and so you can slide into your naturally dried clothes easily.

5. Unseasonal usage: Since cloth drying stands are easy to fold and unfold, they can easily be stored or brought out at any time of the year. It is not necessary to pull out the stand only during the rainy season. Take undue advantage of the stand no matter what weather, climate or season it is.

6. Adds age to the fabric: When you dry your clothes on the cloth drying stands, the fabric or the material of the clothes is protected. They are not exposed to excess heat, sunlight, stiffness, dwelling of dust or environmental deterioration. Your clothes will stay as new as possible when they are washed and dried under a controlled and harmless atmosphere.

7. Retains moisture: When you dry your clothes indoors, the fabric locks in the correct amount of moisture and keeps your clothes soft and shrinkfree.

8. No imprints of clips or ropes: When you use a stand, you don't have to worry about the wind. You neither have to lock your clothes to the stand with the help of clips or buckles. To avoid your clothes getting damaged when dried outdoors, you need to bring home a cloth drying stand that works as per your convenience.

Washed your clothes? Do you encounter no fading of colour, no shrinking of clothes and no dirt impressions? Thanks to one of the best cloth drying stands that you decided to invest in. Cut down on your bills birthed by heavy energy consuming dryers and let your washed clothes dry off completely in the most natural way. Now you can wash dozens of clothes without bothering about the space to hang them. Cloth drying stand will accomodate all shapes and sizes of clothes and dry them as naturally as possible.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

