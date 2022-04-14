Coffee mugs that will give you just the right caffeine kick

If you are a coffee lover, then you must know just how important and precious your coffee mugs are. There is a coffee mug for each situation you can imagine. Whether you need one to keep your coffee warm on a camping trip or a cool mug to take to work, you’ll surely find plenty of options. There are also different coffee mugs in different materials. Needless to say, each mug type has a particular purpose and comes with a distinct set of features. So let's take a look at all the different types of coffee mugs that every caffeine addict must have.

Coffee mugs for a caffeine kick:

Here we have a list of different types of coffee mugs for coffee lovers.

1. Classic Mug

These mugs are usually made of glass or porcelain. They have the same size base and lid, but the handle is the one thing that makes the difference. This solid coloured classic coffee mug is super durable, will keep your coffee hot and can be used in the microwave as well as the dishwasher.

Price: Rs.498

Buy Now

2. Travel Mug

Now enjoy your much-needed cup of coffee anywhere, anytime with this travel coffee mug. This double wall vacuum insulated travel mug keeps hot/ iced beverages for 4-6 hours. It is equipped with a leak-proof lid that allows it without leaking. The bottom of the coffee mug has a non-slip silicone pad to prevent it from sliding and tipping over.

Price: Rs.645

Buy Now

3. Coffee Tumbler

Tumblers combine the best properties of travel and classic mugs. They feature the shape of a classic mug but are usually much taller and easily fit inside a cup holder. Tumblers are an excellent choice if you need a mug or cup that can retain heat for a long time. This tumbler can be used as a coffee mug with a lid to carry your beverages anywhere anytime! The dual Insulation technology of the tumbler keeps your beverage hot for a minimum 2 hours and cold for more than 5 hours.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

4. Ceramic Coffee Mug

Ceramic mugs are great because they usually last long and evenly distribute heat. Plus, there’s an incredible variety of styles and shapes to choose from. What’s more, you can put a ceramic mug in the dishwasher worry-free.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

5. Glass Coffee Mug

Like ceramic, glass cups/mugs are stylish and there are plenty of options to choose from. They have great heat retention properties. This sleek, sophisticated double layered glass mug insulates your drink keeping it hot or cold longer while the outside stays comfortable to your touch allowing you to embrace your drink while you sip at your drink's ideal temperature.

Price: Rs.579

Buy Now

6. Stoneware Coffee Mug

Stoneware is durable, long-lasting, and has a special look to it. In addition, the material allows for super easy maintenance. You can just wipe off the coffee ring before you wash this mug. These mugs come in a set of 4 different colours. They are super sturdy and the thick cup walls have better heat retention abilities.

Price: Rs.882

Buy Now

7. Stainless Steel Coffee Mug

Stainless steel coffee mugs are unbreakable with a great temperature control capacity. These steel mugs come in a set of 2. They have an attractive, modern appearance and a compact, lightweight design that takes up minimal space while maximising capacity.

Price: Rs.349

Buy Now

8. China Coffee Mugs

Since the times of the Ming Dynasty, Chinese pottery has been unrivalled in terms of looks and quality. Although it requires special care and maintenance because the material is so fragile, this set of china coffee mugs look extremely charming and collectible. They are perfect for those days when you have guests at your place.

Price: Rs.548

Buy Now

Coffee mugs are a must-have in every household especially if you are a coffee-addict and simply cannot start your day without a mug filled with coffee. These elegant coffee mugs will give you just the perfect caffeine kick, a great start to your morning.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.



Also read: Home decoration items that will spruce up your home this summer