Comforter VS Duvet: What’s the difference?

People often use comforter and duvet interchangeably. However, there is a difference between the two. Read on to know more.

Choosing the right bedding for you can be quite tricky, especially when there are so many options to choose from. So how do you pick the right one? Or the more comfortable one? Well, to understand that you need to understand what it is the difference between the different types of bedding. Today, we are talking about the major differences between a comforter and a duvet.

The terms duvet and comforter are often used interchangeably, but there is a slight difference between the two types of bedding that you should know about before you buy them. While they might look the same but they aren’t. If you are still thinking what is it that we are talking, keep reading on.

Comforter VS Duvet

What is a duvet?

A duvet is a type of bedding that is a soft bag filled with down or an alternative and it comes with a removable cover, called the duvet cover. So, you will be getting two separate things when you buy a duvet.

The benefits

1) You can clean them easily or dry-clean them, depending on the fabric.

2) You can accessorise it, change the covers whenever you want.

3) Duvet is not that expensive, especially in case you don’t mind what’s inside it.

4) They are easier to wash. You can easily toss the cover with your other clothes.

The downfalls

1) Duvet can be cheap, but there are two things which mean you have to invest more.

2) One of the biggest cons of a duvet is that even the strongest covers cannot hold your duvet from lumping toward one side. This is the case with most of these duvets.

What is a comforter?

Comforters are thick bedding toppers that come with a filling. They do not require a separate cover – all you need is toss it on the top of the bed and you’re good to go. They usually come in plain white or cute, colourful designs.

The benefits

1) You don’t need to buy an additional cover to make it look cute.

2) They often come in sets with matching pillows or blankets.

3) With a comforter, you can avoid the extra work of stuffing a duvet inside a cover.

The downfalls

1) It might not be the best option for you if you change your bedding often as they can be expensive.

2) The stuffing in the comforter wears down after a while and you will need to replace it.

3) Most comforters are dry-clean-only, which is not exactly feasible especially if you are a clean freak.

