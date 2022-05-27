Creating a creative reading nook for small spaces

A comfortable reading area can be used for a ton of activities, such as curling up with a good book or slowing it down after a long hectic day. As a result, it's absolutely essential to have a space in your home where you can relax and unwind. These spaces are inviting and unique, as if they were created solely for the purpose of turning pages. No matter how big or small they are, you can actually give your reading nook a new look by simply adding a little bit of advancements here and there.

So, here are three reading nook décor ideas for small spaces in your home where you can relax and chill after a long tiring day.

1. Consider comfort

It doesn't take much to make a comfortable reading nook, no matter which route you take. Add plenty of soft, plush textiles to your space, such as throw pillows and fuzzy or knit blankets. Place some big woolen rugs to give your space a cozy vibe. Warmth is also achieved through the use of mood lighting, such as scented candles, task lights, or string lights.

2. Go green

A reading nook can be easily constructed near a window location, particularly one with a nice view. Plants always make us feel better. So, why not make a relaxing space and surround your reading nook with a collection of beautiful green houseplants? A soothing soundtrack combined with a lush green landscape can be just the thing to put you in the mood to unwind.

3. Use vertical space

Whether you're working with a small space or simply want to keep your books off the ground, vertical space is worth utilizing. With a few more decor pieces, you've got yourself a ravishing corner to curl up in. Choose a chair based on the available space and comfort and surround it with books, that would make for a perfect place to retreat to.

So, how long are you going to be waiting? Grab the next book on your list and a cup of tea and if you couldn't put that book down before, good luck now, because these small space book nook ideas will keep you stuck there for the rest of your life.

