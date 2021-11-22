Cute Japanese style stationery for kawaii nerds

Japanese items are known for their innovative and forward-thinking designs which is visibly apparent in their stationery products. And so is the kawaii subculture from Japan that thoughtfully translates as an aesthetic defined by cuteness and adorability. So, we’ve curated a list that will soothe your itch for cute stationery items whilst being utilitarian and boasting of good quality. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Multiple Pattern Craft Sheets

Your art and craft projects will be getting an eclectic appearance with these beautifully patterned paper sheets with the most popular patterns. They come in a set of 40 different sheets, 20 designs x 2 each, and include an impressive variety of sheets. Now add a splash of color on scrapbook layouts, gifts, handmade and invitation cards with the help of these papers.

PRICE: ₹ 253

2. Highlighter Set

This highlighter set comes with a large ink reservoir for extra-long highlighting performance. It is ideal for marking text and colouring larger areas and the fast-drying formula makes it a must-have. Don’t worry about leakage as it is airplane-safe; its automatic pressure equalization prevents the pen from leaking onboard aircraft.

PRICE: ₹ 885

3. Daily Planner and Journal Schedule

Achieve the perfect balance between your personal, professional, and family time with ‘Find Your Balance.’ This one-of-a-kind planner along with a journal helps live your day to the fullest by aiding in your productivity and leaving room for growth with journal prompts. Journaling before bedtime is a powerful habit that’s proven to improve one’s emotional health and happiness. So, get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 699

4. Grey Cat Pen Holder

This adorable pen holder is best to carry pens or any other writing instruments. Pressing down the bottom, this unique silicone pen case transforms into a pen stand on your desk. There is a small elastic band inside the head, which holds an eraser, a USB flash drive, or any other small item.

PRICE: ₹ 999

5. Tear-Off Daily Planners

Are you a go-getter who smashes through their To-Do list every day? This humorous memo pad is a nice way to start the day on a positive note and helps you to get work done by listing your important notes and To-Do’s for the day! Made from premium quality paper, it won’t let your pen bleed through to the next page and provides a space for easy, clear writing.

PRICE: ₹ 299

6. Multi-Purpose Wooden Desk

Perfect for all your organizing needs, use this multipurpose wooden organizer to manage your kids’ room or use it as a pen stand or a makeup box. You can also use it as a desk organizer at your office. It’s going to surprise you for sure with its utility quotient! The drawer also enables additional flexibility and storage space. Grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 699

