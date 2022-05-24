Décor ideas to style the perfect guest bedroom

Rather than spending money on a hotel, you'd like your guests to stay with you so that they can enjoy all of the amenities of home. You can host friends and family at any time by turning that extra bedroom into a guest room. And you would definitely want to give your guests the best to ensure that they are comfortable during their stay. You'll want to think about things like the guest room's colour scheme and how much storage you'll need.

Here are four smart décor ideas for your guest bedroom that will make it look and feel great.

1. Add a mini bar

Who doesn't like a relaxed happy hour at home? You can add a mini bar to give your guests more privacy and a hotel feel, especially if your guest bedroom is separate from the main house. The key is to choose a tray or cart that blends in with the rest of your decor. It can be set up in an open corner, which is ideal for creating a bar nook.

2. Provide a reading nook

Bedside tables can be stocked with current magazines or quick-read books. Surrounding a window with overhead sconces will also give the corner a cosy and spacious feel. Guests who enjoy reading will appreciate the opportunity to unwind after a long day of activities. You can even install a stylish leather armchair with easy-to-grow indoor plants, making it look comfortable.

3. Create a vanity area

In a guest room, a small desk or dressing table is a nice touch. Even a super-slim version will be appreciated. Include some practical items, such as napkins and paper, a phone charger, or anything else that will make your visitors' stay more enjoyable and stress-free. Antique tables from a thrift store or an antique mall will add character and charm to this room.

4. Add greenery

Bringing in plenty of greenery for a balanced, lively environment is always a good idea. Live plants not only provide a pleasant reminder of the great outdoors, but they also purify the air by removing common indoor pollutants. You can even decorate the room with real or fake flowers.

When renovating your guest room, a common mistake we all do is failing to make it feel as comfortable as the rest of the house. You can always create a cosy sleeping area with dark, calming tones by layering fabrics and adding cushions.

