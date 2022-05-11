Decor ideas for a beautiful pooja room in your Indian house

In most Indian homes, the pooja room, also known as the prayer room, is a sacred space. It is a customised space dedicated to spiritual activities such as daily prayers, poojas, and so on in order to worship our beloved God. As the epicentre of positive energy, people usually decorate it with accessories and keep it neat and clean to ensure that negative vibes are kept at bay. No matter the size or space, the pooja room should be radiating positive spiritual energy.

As a result, we've compiled a list of four lovely décor ideas for your pooja room in your Indian home.

1. Effective lightening

Every pooja room deserves to be pampered. After all, it is the residence of God. Aside from everything else that happens in here, a pooja room must have good lighting. You can choose between a sweet and simple streamlined spotlight design and decor lights to make it look more modern and fancier. You can experiment with light colours such as white, skylight yellow, or light pink for keeping it well lit.

2. Decorate the floor

One can decorate the floor of your pooja room with freshly made rangolis, or simply a more permanent solution would be to simply paint the rangoli design in a contrasting colour on the floor. You can even experiment with a small rug, or make use of throw cushions to adorn the floor. Add colour and pattern to that floor and get creative to bring that serene look.

3. A beautiful backdrop

A stunning backdrop is all that is needed to embellish any altar, no matter how simple. You can choose wall-to-wall or ceiling-to-wall thematic wallpaper, such as rasleela, to help create a resounding interior. Even if you choose a plain accent background, the backlit edges and glowing pedestal can be combined to create an enticing visual.

4. Experiment with soft furnishings

One can make the pooja room more welcoming by adding soft furnishings. Bring in good vibes by decorating the pooja room with temple bells, prayer mats, a holy basil plant, and religious symbols. Don’t overdo the accessories and idols which might create a visual clutter to the serene ambience. Keep it very subtle and clean.

These suggestions will undoubtedly give your peaceful and divine corner a new look.

