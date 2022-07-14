Decor ideas to beautify small Indian bathrooms

Homeowners frequently attempt to improve their living spaces by styling objects and introducing ideas that show their personality; nevertheless, due to limited space availability, they frequently have to curtail their desires and settle for an average living area. Moreover, Indian bathrooms are small, cramped, and chaotic, far from the luxurious, spa-like restrooms we see in movies.

So, if you want to maximize your space, here we bring you 4 small bathroom ideas that will assist you in creating a magnificent refuge of a bathroom right in your own home.

1. LED bathroom lights

LED bathroom lighting ideas are the ideal solution for the space, illuminating it for every work and mood while lowering energy consumption and thus expense. LED lighting may give overall illumination, what's needed to complete certain jobs accurately, and feature lighting that makes the room a stylish setting.

2. Incorporate greenery

Houseplants have become so popular in recent years that it's safe to say they're a décor mainstay, so much so that the trend has spread to the bathroom. If you're looking for a low-cost decoration idea, try putting plants in your bathroom. It's also an ideal setting for popular plants like snake plants and fiddle leaf figs.

3. Wallpaper for bathroom

Although your bathroom is the smallest room in the house, with the correct wallpaper, it can easily be the room with the most personality. Wallpaper, whether sentimental flowery, sophisticated geometric or lively tile shower surround, is an excellent way to add colour and design to your bathroom. Wallpaper is the simplest approach to changing the appearance of your small bathroom decor.

4. Glass shower cube

Glass is without a doubt one of the most attractive bathroom décor items you can choose. Although many people equate glass walls with style, you can also add extra uses to your bathroom with visually appealing and useful glass dividers. If you want to make your bathroom look more modern, you could consider installing a glass shower cube. Depending on your requirements, the glass panels can be plain or coloured.

These low-cost small bathroom ideas will help you give your bathroom the facelift it deserves.

