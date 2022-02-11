Digital devices that are smarter than you think

Smart than you are, smarter than you think and smartest than you can ever imagine! THESE digital devices are too good to be true. They have the capability to transform your house to a modern and tech-savvy apartment. They deliver what they claim and tend to be your best companion for years to come. Snatch a glimpse of all the digital devices that are invented for lazy people like you.

1. SmartAI Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner is a super quiet mini cleaning robot that works according to your desire. It is controlled through the app and has impressive features. It has multiple cleaning modes and automatic cliff detection. The ultra slim design of the cleaner effectively cleans every nook and corner of your house silently. It has a high capacity dust bin that is easy to clean and empty. While you nap, your vacuum cleaner has done the cleaning job for you!

Price: Rs.21,999

Deal: Rs. 16,900

2. Atomberg Renesa 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

This ceiling fan is not just a usual fan it is a SMART fan! It comes with a 1200 mm BLDC motor and a remote. The remote serves you with a sleeping mode to slow the speed of the fan whenever necessary, a timer that automatically switches on and off the fan, LED light for convenience and a boost mode for highest performance. This super energy efficient fan is a sheer technological masterpiece.

Price: Rs. 4750

Deal: Rs. 3396

3. HomeMate No Hub Required WiFi Smart Door/Window Sensor

This door and window sensor is needed for today’s time. It detects every activity and gives you smart alert notices on your mobile phone. You will receive an instant push notification that will state whether the door or window is opened or closed. You can mount this smart device to the door, windows and also drawers. What’s more? It is compatible with your favourite ALEXA!

Price: Rs. 3990

Deal: Rs. 1490

4. HomeMate WiFi 2 Node Smart Switch

This HomeMate WiFi 2 Node Smart Switch is a 2 channel smart switch. It works in sync with your existing electrical connections and switches. You don't need any additional wiring. All you have to do is just fit it inside your existing switchboards and enjoy it. It is a smart switch that is compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home.

Price: Rs. 2990

Deal: Rs.1399

5. Qubo Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell

This doorbell will help you to stay connected to your front door no matter where you go. It comes with an instant visitor video call right on your mobile phone. It also has an intruder alarm system to captivate your attention immediately. The 1080P FHD camera has a 2 way talk mode. This doorbell works well with Alexa and Google. The 36 chime tune built in the bell will alarm you in the most joyful way when someone is at the door.

Price: Rs. 9990

Deal: Rs. 6990

6. Hoteon Motion Sensor Light

Stopping hunting for switch boards in dark by bringing home this Hoteon Motion Sensor Light. It comes with a USB rechargeable battery. The three lighting modes of the light will ensure that you don’t stumble at night or in dark. It has a sticky pad at the back for easy installation. Hence, no drilling or no cost of additional switch boards.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 959

7. QUBO Smart Door Lock with 5-Way Unlocking

This smart door lock comes with 5 unlocking modes. You can use the fingerprint sensor, pincode, RFID access card, mobile app or a mechanical key to get in. With the help of OTP access you can unlock your door by sitting away from your home. It also comes with a reversible handle for utmost convenience.

Price: Rs. 29,999

Deal: Rs. 13,999

8. Godrej aer Matic Kit - Automatic Air Freshener

This automatic air freshener comes with flexible control. It operates on battery and accompanies an air freshener refill. The refill unit lasts up to 2200 air sprays and keeps the room fragrant for maximum days. You can control the intensity of the fragrance and can also set a timer.

Price: Rs. 579

Deal: Rs. 516

Now you can ask, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the SMARTEST of all?” We are sure it will definitely scream out these top notch digital devices. Buckle up! Time for some home renovations because we know you cannot wait to bring them home.

