Serveware plays a major role in amping the flavour of the food. In addition to ambience, artistic and aesthetic serveware also elevates the taste of the delicacies prepared. Now you have got a chance to bring home these ceramic serveware and impress your guests. Upgrade the already existing serveware and let your guests experience an ambience of a royal restaurant right at your home. Check out distinctive ceramic serveware under Rs. 1000 to add to your kitchen right now.

1. Handcrafted Ceramic Serveware Platter

These Handcrafted Ceramic Serveware Platter will help you in setting up an eye popping food display at home. This platter is elegant and handcrafted. It will match any table setting and amp up the dining decor in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 489

2. Leaf Motif Ceramic Serving Platter for Snacks

This leaf shaped ceramic serving platter will compliment the theme of the food and enhance the visual display of the snacks served in it. Since, the representation of the food will be jaw dropping, the guests will surely love the cooked meals. The veins of the leaves are so finely sculpted that you just can't resist adorin it.

Price: Rs. 2399

Deal: Rs. 999

3. Set of 3 Ikat Art Ceramic Serveware Set

Ikat art is loved by all. Be it in apparels or in handcrafted elements. And this beautifully handcrafted ceramic serveware set is no exception. It can be used as a snack serving platter or can be made a part of a dinner set. The glossy finish and ikat art at the sides indeed steals the show.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 999

4. URBAN CHEF Prism Ceramic Handcrafted Bowls

These URBAN CHEF Prism Ceramic Handcrafted Bowls are microwave safe serveware. They have a prism-like pattern all around and are easy to clean. The heat resistant feature of the bowls makes it an everyday kitchen serveware. In addition to this, the bowls are also dishwasher safe and stain free.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 359

5. Ceramic Triangular Shaped Bowls

These triangular shaped bowls come in a pack of 4. You can use it for serving sauces, dips and chutneys. They have a royal touch and a captivative shape. The bowls will hold every serving of yours in a rich way. These bowls are also dishwasher safe.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 450

6. Glimpse Homes Pastel Pasta Party Plates

These pasta party plates come in multiple pastel colours. They have a strong and long lasting firmness. You can use them for serving hot stews as well as snacks. They are sturdy and microwave friendly.

Price: Rs. 669

Deal: Rs. 448

7. Peony Pink Speckled Dinner Plates

Pink is the new white when it comes to dinner plates. They are dishwasher and microwave safe and amp up the visual display of teh served food. If you wish to bring in some colours in your kitchen’s serveware then don't resist buying these ceramic pink plates.

Price: Rs. 1169

Deal: Rs. 997

8. Ceramic Tea and Coffee Cups

These Ceramic Tea and Coffee Cups come in a pack of 6. They are glossy and golden in colour, ideal for enjoying your freshly brewed coffees and tea. These cups are widely suitable to any kind of kitchen decor or dining setting. You guests will surely not resist to grab this cup of tea or coffee.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 358

Culinary professionals and chefs wisely say that representation of dishes marks the success of the dish. An artistically displayed dish is like winning half the battle when it comes to filling the stomach of the guests. Bring in the artistic yet distinctive touch of ceramic serveware to your kitchen and dining settings. Get ready for receiving a plethora of compliments in return.

