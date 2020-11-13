Diwali 2020: Revamp your abode with THESE vibrant rangoli designs this year

Diwali is right at your door so be ready with your Diwali rangoli design to welcome the New Year. If you have still not decided then check the videos here to select the most gorgeous rangoli for the festival.

Rangoli is an essential part of Diwali. It is done with different designs and patterns with the help of colours. It can be made at your entrance, puja room or near verandah to brighten up the entire space. But if you are new at making rangolis or need some new designs for this year for Diwali, then these videos below can help you out.

We have shared some amazing rangoli designs with easy tricks and quick hacks that will guide you to nail your Diwali rangoli. Check the videos below.

Rangoli designs for Diwali 2020:

Peacock rangoli designs

Check the video below to give your same old peacock rangoli a new style and pattern. Give it a new look and make it more vibrant this year.

Diya rangoli design

See how diyas and rangoli can be matched to complement each other in this video. Make your rangoli catchy with this innovative diya designs.

Happy Diwali design

Create this design at the entrance of your home to welcome your guests!

Multicolour rangoli design

If you want to play with colours this Diwali, then this rangoli design is perfect for you. Revamp your puja room with this one since it looks very pleasing.

Semi-circle flower rangoli

This rangoli design with semi-circled flowers would be great for your veranda or living room. Check the video below to learn the techniques of doing it.

Easy rangoli hacks

Rangoli designs can be ruined accidentally sometimes. But don’t worry, this can be fixed easily with these quick rangoli hacks. Also Read: 6 Quick and unique DIY home décor ideas to spruce up your abode THIS Diwali

