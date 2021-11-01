Diwali 2021: 4 Ways to decorate your abode

Diwali is just around the corner. Diwali is the festival of lights! It is the day that marks the return of Lord Ram along with Sita and Laxman to their hometown Ayodhya. On this day, people light diyas and offer prayers to celebrate this special occasion. During this time of the year, people also clean their homes and decorate their abode.

So here are some easy ways to decorate your abode this Diwali and invoke the festive spirit.

Hang a Toran

A Toran is basically a traditional item that is used to decorate the main door of the home. It comes in different sizes and shapes. So hang a bright and colourful Toran at your main door to make your home Diwali-ready!

Create a rangoli

A rangoli is a quintessential way to decorate your home for Diwali. You can take inspiration from different ideas available on the internet to create a hassle-free yet beautiful rangoli.

Put diyas in every corner

Another traditional way to celebrate the festival of Diwali is to light diyas in every corner of the house. Prepare the diyas by dipping a cotton wick in clarified butter or oil and lighting it to illuminate the whole house.

Add fairy lights

Fairy lights play a very important role in welcoming and celebrating the festival of lights! You can think of a colour scheme and get fairy lights hanged on every balcony of your home by following the colour scheme to give your home a uniform and pretty look.

