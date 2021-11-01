Diwali 2021: 4 Ways to decorate your abode

by Samarpita Yashaswini   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:56 AM IST  |  6.8K
   
Diwali 2021: 4 Ways to decorate your abode
Diwali 2021: 4 Ways to decorate your abode
Advertisement

Diwali is just around the corner. Diwali is the festival of lights! It is the day that marks the return of Lord Ram along with Sita and Laxman to their hometown Ayodhya. On this day, people light diyas and offer prayers to celebrate this special occasion. During this time of the year, people also clean their homes and decorate their abode.

 

So here are some easy ways to decorate your abode this Diwali and invoke the festive spirit.

 

diwali 2021 decorate abode

 

Hang a Toran

 

A Toran is basically a traditional item that is used to decorate the main door of the home. It comes in different sizes and shapes. So hang a bright and colourful Toran at your main door to make your home Diwali-ready!

 

Create a rangoli

 

A rangoli is a quintessential way to decorate your home for Diwali. You can take inspiration from different ideas available on the internet to create a hassle-free yet beautiful rangoli.

 

Put diyas in every corner

 

Another traditional way to celebrate the festival of Diwali is to light diyas in every corner of the house. Prepare the diyas by dipping a cotton wick in clarified butter or oil and lighting it to illuminate the whole house.

 

diwali 2021 decorate abode

 

Add fairy lights

 

Fairy lights play a very important role in welcoming and celebrating the festival of lights! You can think of a colour scheme and get fairy lights hanged on every balcony of your home by following the colour scheme to give your home a uniform and pretty look.

 

Also Read: This Diwali gift your loved ones these heavenly scented candles

Advertisement

Credits: Pexels


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

₹699.00
₹1,600.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Splendid Decor Wall Decor Shelves For Living Room, Book Shelf, Dining Room Shelf. (3 Shelves) (brown)

Splendid Decor Wall Decor Shelves For Living Room, Book Shelf, Dining Room Shelf...

₹549.00
₹2,000.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Baby Soft Plush Cushion Baby Sofa Seat Or Rocking Chair For Kids,seat For Baby Sitting/soft Toy Chair For Kids (use For Baby 0 To 4 Years) (design-3)

Baby Soft Plush Cushion Baby Sofa Seat Or Rocking Chair For Kids,seat For Baby S...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair (leather , Brown)

Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair (leather , Brown)

₹6,990.00
₹16,500.00 (58%)
 Buy Now
Dexa Tech Laptop Stand – Portable Laptop Holder For Desk, Bed – Adjustable Book/ Phone/ Tablet Stand – Aluminum Laptop Raiser Compatible With Hp, Dell, Macbook, Ipad

Dexa Tech Laptop Stand – Portable Laptop Holder For Desk, Bed – Adju...

₹899.00
₹1,999.00 (55%)
 Buy Now
Heart Home Microfiber Square Chair Pad/cushion For Office, Home Or Car Sitting With Ties-pack Of 2, 18 * 18 Inch (grey), Standard (hs_37_hearth020819)

Heart Home Microfiber Square Chair Pad/cushion For Office, Home Or Car Sitting W...

₹289.00
₹319.00 (9%)
 Buy Now
Baybee Zedo Multi-purpose Foldable Laptop Table With Dock Stand & Cup Holder| Foldable Adjustable | Study Table | Bed Table | Table For Home | Ergonomic & Rounded Edges | Non-slip Legs (black)

Baybee Zedo Multi-purpose Foldable Laptop Table With Dock Stand & Cup Holder...

₹624.00
₹1,499.00 (58%)
 Buy Now
Green Soul ''jupiter-superb'' High Back Mesh Home & Office Ergonomic Chair With Multi-tilt Lock Mechanism, 2-dimensional Adjustable Armrest & High Comfort Seating (full Black)

Green Soul ''jupiter-superb'' High Back Mesh Home & Office Ergonomic Chair W...

₹8,890.00
₹18,890.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
Vita Creation Laptop Cooling Pad, Laptop Raisers For Work From Home, Ergonomic Portable Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand, Portable Laptop Stand, Laptop Raiser, Adjustable Portable Laptop Stand Compatible With Macbook Air Pro,lenovo More 10-15.6

Vita Creation Laptop Cooling Pad, Laptop Raisers For Work From Home, Ergonomic P...

₹1,299.00
₹2,299.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
View All