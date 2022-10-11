Diwali 2022: Here’s how to do Laxmi puja at home

Houses all deck up in fairy lights, warm happening ambience all around, aromatic fragrance of delicacies- Diwali is right around the corner! This festival of lights brings happiness and glee to people’s faces and is one of the biggest and most important festivals of Hindus. The festival signifies the triumph of light over darkness. Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, fortune and luxury and Lord Ganesha is known as the obstacle remover therefore on the night of Diwali, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi are worshipped to invite prosperity to the abode. Lakshmi puja is the central highlight of Diwali and if you don’t know how to perform Laxmi puja at home, then scroll down to know the guide. Puja Prep

It is said that Goddess Laxmi marks her presence at the abode that is clean and pure and therefore prior to the puja, it is extremely vital to thoroughly clean each and every part of your home. Pay heed towards every nook and corner and do throw the junk accompanied by beautiful decoration. Once the cleaning is done, purify your home by sprinkling holy Ganga water. Pooja space set-up In or nearby your puja room, set up a raised surface to place the idols and to perform the puja. A red tainted cloth should be spread on that platform along with dispersing a handful of grains on it.

Kalash placing Take a silver or copper Kalash and fill it more than half with water and put pieces of stuff including supari (betel nut), marigold flower and coin in it while placing a coconut on the top of the Kalash. Now, surround it with mango leaves and place it in the middle of the grains. Place idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha Now, place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the pooja surface and draw a lotus flower with haldi on a thali, add some coins in the same thali and put it right in front of the idol. Take any business or other wealth-related items and place them there. Light diyas and place garlands Before starting the pooja or reciting any mantra, apply tilak to the idols and the family members along with Kalash. Now, put the garlands on the idols and shower them with flower petals. Burn Agarbatti before commencing!

Recite Puja Mantra Keep some flower petals in your hand and recite the Diwali puja mantra. Once the mantras are over, shower the flowers kept in your palm onto the idols. Pay offerings The offerings were made to lord Ganesha first and they usually include laddoos, nuts, dry fruits, coconut, batasha and sweet dishes.