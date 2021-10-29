This Diwali gift your loved ones these heavenly scented candles

Looking for a Diwali gift for your cousins, siblings, colleagues or friends? Worry not! We’ve got you covered! Gift them these scented candles for the upcoming festive season. Diwali is anyways known as the festival of lights, so lighting a candle or two which would also happen to be scented in this case is a win win! From lily to lavender and lemongrass, our comprehensive list comes with a variety of fragrances and options to choose from. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Lily of The Valley Soy Scented Candle

Floating on the soft breeze of the English countryside, the delicate scent of dainty little lily blossoms just wonderfully uplifts the natural beauty of their surroundings. One of natures’ most beloved fragrance, it is hard not to fall in love with this dreamy one.

PRICE: ₹ 525

2. White Delicate Lavender

This is a premium candle wick and wax which gently flickers without producing a harmful black smoke. Delicate lavender is a smell known for providing aromatherapy, creating mood, enhancing atmospheres, stress relief, et cetera. So, get yours now!

PRICE: ₹ 190

3. Fragranced Candles Pack of 6

These mini jar candles consist of Six fragrances - Mini Rose, Lemon Grass, Jasmine, Vanilla, Lavender and Sandalwood. Lavender, Rose and Vanilla fragrance is believed to help promote calmness and wellness. Lemongrass has a light, refreshing fragrance that is reminiscent of fresh lemons and limes. Sandalwood is often described as creamy, as well as earthy, rich, and exotic. Jasmine can increase alertness and energy levels and also has a calming effect.

PRICE: ₹ 340

4. Candle (6 Pack Blue)

Heart shaped candles…. hell yes! This set of 3 packets which includes 6 per package is a must have! It releases the fragrance and diffuses it much faster and keeps it longer. Being elegantly packaged, it would make a great gift for your friends, especially for this Diwali.

PRICE: ₹ 270

5. Lemon Grass Candle

In aromatherapy, lemongrass essential oils are used to help reduce anxiety, relieve stress and fight depression. It has a positive influence on our senses and improves our mood considerably. It comes in a ceramic pot which is easy to handle and can be put in any corner of your choice. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 190

6. Fresh Mogra Scented Candle

Indians are no stranger to the ethereal smell of mogra. Don’t we love it when our mothers and aunts come decked up in gajras and fill the room with the smell of fresh mogras! This candle recreates that nostalgia and lifts up the entire vibe of the room owing to its wondrous smell.

PRICE: ₹ 1150

