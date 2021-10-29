This Diwali refurbish your home with these luxurious carpets and rugs

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of must-have rugs that will be the cherry on the top when you’re cleaning/ refurbishing your home for Diwali. From Persian designs to contemporary aesthetics, our list is rich with varied options lending you a choice to choose from the many products. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Velvet Blue Royal Carpet

This velvet is sure to fetch you compliments from your guests. Features a beautiful traditional design which will revive your tired feet each time you take a walk on them. An ideal pick for any setting, they enable you to customize the look of your room while maintaining the traditional feel.

PRICE: ₹ 548

2. Brown Velvet Carpet

This traditional brown velvet carpet is made in India with fine polypropylene and acrylic wool. This beautiful piece is perfect for your home along with having long lasting properties and with anti-slip features.

PRICE: ₹ 1059

3. Wool and Acrylic Persian Carpet

Circular carpets…. How cool is that! This Persian style carpet in sage green and strokes of black and marigold can be the perfect addition to your balcony or swing area. The elegant yet playful design will surely get people inquiring about this design. So, save it and add it to the cart!

PRICE: ₹ 1850

4. Shaggy Floral Design Carpet

This Moroccan carpet is incredibly soft and features a top layer of thick, shaggy material that is ultra-plush. Its cosy micro fabric adds warmth and softness to any room of your home. This carpet will not disappoint and is sure to be the softest rug you’ve ever owned – you’ll have to feel it to believe it!

PRICE: ₹ 1999

5. Grey Chenille Carpet

Minimalists, this one’s for you. Featuring a simple yet impactful geometric repeat design, this grey rug is a perfect addition to modern interiors in homes as well as commercial spaces. It has a fringe at the border to give it a little style and the material high quality chenille yarn.

PRICE: ₹ 649

6. 3D Printed Vintage Persian Carpet

Are you tired of boring and drab designs when searching for a rug/ carpet? Is bohemian gypsy your style? Then we’ve got your back. This multicolour polyester carpet in distorted floral and geometric motifs is exactly what you need. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1161

