Diwali special artistic candle holders to maximise love and light

Diwali is here and so is the time to switch the festive mode on. Post cleaning all you do is plan for a perfect Diwali decor. Aren't you tired of using the same decorative items every year? Let's start with diyas and candles. Upgrade their looks so that they can illuminate maximum love and light this Diwali. Grab your boring diyas and candles out and place them in these artistic candle holders.

1. Floral Flowers Floating Tealight Candle Holders

Tea lights are widely used by the majority of the people. This contemporary era has compelled the layman to upgrade, update, recycle and reuse already existing decorative items and clutter. Grab these floral candle holders to enhance the look of your old candles. They have the ability to maximise the beauty of the nook where they are placed.

2. Hanging Baby Lotus Shape Tealight Holder

Candle holders are a must to glam up your home decor a little more. With the artistic and intricate designs, they enhance the overall Diwali decor. These hanging holders are in the shape of Lotus making it perfect for traditions and auspicious aura.

3. Wooden Tea Light Candle Holder

These wooden candle holders have a captivating mandala design. What’s better than an eco-friendly candle holder hand painted till perfection. Pick these candle holders and amp up your festive decor in a jiffy.

4. Glass Hanging Tea Light Candle Holder

Candle holders made up of glass are widely recommended to elevate the festive spirit. Any festive decor is incomplete without lights and candles. Pick these glass holders, place your favourite coloured tea light candle into it and hang it for spreading maximum light and love. Now enhancing drab corners of your house is definitely your cup of tea.

5. Glass Votive Tealight Candle Holders

These glass candle holders are perfect for desks and tables. The assorted colours will amp up your table decor than ever before. The colourful glass with the burning tea light attracts large eye balls. You can highlight some old school memories with these traditional candle holders.

Candle holders are important to optimise the existing beauty and brightness amid the festivities. These candle holders help you to enhance your rangoli, door entrance, balcony, windows or even table tops effortlessly.

