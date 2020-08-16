DIY Candles: HERE’s how to make scented candles at your home

Scented candles are a great addition to your home décor. You can make them easily at home as well to create your different variations. Read the steps below.

Candles are a wonderful piece to use for your home décor. They spruce up space and scented candles make it smell refreshing. Candles are available in different fragrances to place in your room based on their purpose.

Generally, you can buy candles from any offline or online stores, but what about DIY candles? Have you ever thought about making it on your own? It may seem to be tough to some people, but making candles is really easy if you follow these steps properly.

Steps to make candles at home.

Things you need for candles

You need to get these things to make candles:

1.Candle-making soy wax.

2.Large candle wicks.

3.Spatula.

4.Fragrance oil.

5.Heat-proof container.

6.A double-boiler.

7.Thermometer.

8.One pair of chopsticks.

Steps to make candles

1.Measure the wax how much you need and then double it.

2.Pour the wax in the double boiler and let it melt for 10 to 15 minutes.

3.When the wax is melted then add fragrance oil to it and stir it properly. Try to opt for a floral smell.

4.Then attach the wick at the bottom of the container before pouring the wax in it. Dip the wick in the wax and then quickly stick it to the bottom of the container. Leave it for 5 minutes to harden.

5.Now, let the melted wax come to 140 degrees F temperature; check this using the thermometer. And then pour it into the container.

6.Use the chopsticks and keep it across the top of the container putting the wick between the sticks so that it sits in its secure place. Let this sit for 4 hours at room temperature.

7. If there are cracks or holes on the surface of the candle, then reheat the rest of the wax and add it to the candle.

8.When everything is done, trim the wick. It should be less than half an inch. Also Read: Home Décor Tips: How to make your rooms smell refreshing and energising?

Share your comment ×