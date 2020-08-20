DIY Craft Ideas: 5 Handmade gift ideas to make your loved ones feel special

The festive season is upon us, so here are some handmade presents if you want to gift your loved ones something special.

The pitter-patter of monsoon rains not only beckons us with beautiful weather but the festive season as well. The famous festive season has already started when a smile inevitably starts to appear on people’s faces. It is the time of the year to rejoice and celebrate the festivities in all their splendour. An integral part of these festivals or occasions are gifts, which makes the festive season even more special.

Gifts ought to be an expression of love and thoughtfulness. And what’s better than expressing it with handmade gifts. A handmade gift lets someone feel extra special because it shows that you chose to put your time creating something special for the people you love. If you too want to resort to handmade gifts this season, look no more. We have compiled a list of handmade gifts you can gift your loved ones.

Check out the ideas for handmade gifts to celebrate birthdays, festivals and more.

1. Customised basket full of goodies

Bring the artist in you with this customised basket full of goodies. They look attractive and gets the heart racing of the receiver as they slowly unwrap the basket to see the goodies inside. For the goodies, you can include festival-related stuff like sweets, chocolates or skincare products - whatever you like. Check out this classic and stylish hamper designed by Happy Petals. Be it for a birthday or surprising your partner with something unique yet customised, Happy Petals serves it all. Look at the picture below.

2. Explosion box

Made with sheets of cardstock that nests over each other, then folded and covered with a lid made with the same material, explosion box is a perfect gift for all ages. As you remove the lid, you can see photos, messages and other decorations. It is tried and tested, yes it takes time but makes the other person feel special.

3. Dreamcatcher/Wall hanging

Dreamcatcher is a handmade willow hoop, on which a net or web is woven. They were hung above the beds of sleeping children to protect them from bad dreams and evil spirits. Whether you believe the legend or not, this gift is a good option for someone’s birthday. Another great option is a wall hanging. Not only does it look beautiful but is a great gift as well.

4. Customised Hampers

If you wish to gift your loved ones something special for their birthday or a festive celebration, then this would be a great start. Check out to the awesome Rakhi hamper designed by Tooneychennai. You can get one for any occasion you like.

5. Moon Lamp

Just imagine a mystically beautiful atmosphere of a dark room illuminated by a moon lamp with your name engraved on it. If you like the idea, then you can go for this beautiful moon lamp.

ALSO READ: DIY Candles: HERE’s how to make scented candles at your home

Share your comment ×