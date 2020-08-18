DIY Craft Ideas: 6 Creative rope projects to decorate your abode

Are you looking for some DIY art ideas to beautify your abode? If yes, look no more as we have compiled a list of 6 DIY rope projects to help you decorate your home.

Another post to bring out the artist in you! If you want to spruce up your abode without breaking the bank, then we have some DIY ideas to help you achieve the desired look. Do you like the rustic charm rope brings to things? From candle holders to DIY rope mirror, there are plenty of ways to bring the rustic charm to your house as well.

We love the idea of using rope crafts for house décor. Ropes are so versatile and inexpensive that it only seems fair to add it to the house. Plus, having shades of brown and black not only adds a rustic charm to your house but beautifies your living space. If you too are looking for some DIY craft, then look no more.

Scroll down to find DIY rope projects for your home.

DIY Macrame

If you love elaborate wall hangings and boho chic macramé hammocks, then this DIY project is for you. However, this art form requires time, patience and of course practice!

Swirled Rug

Do you love the braided rope look? If yes, then go for it on a much larger scale with this pretty swirled rug. You can also make a statement doormat which will look incredibly modern with any décor.

Nautical Rope Mirror

Another amazing house decoration piece is this rope-framed mirror. You need a base cardboard as a base for the mirror, natural jute twine, round mirror and hot glue gun to bring everything together. This idea will go perfectly with a clock or a picture frame as well.

Basket

Who knew it will be so easy to make something so beautiful with a plain, thick rope? Check out this fabulous idea to bring some rustic charm to your baskets. You can either make one coiling rope or cover one with it.

Signs and Words

Do you like big wordings or sayings on display? If so, then this could be a really cute and fun decoration addition to your house. Using the same method in the video, you can easily spell out any special word or sign you like.

Ottoman

Are you tired of looking for an inexpensive ottoman that suits your taste? Why not try making one from an old tire? It is a bit more complicated than the other projects on the list but it will become your favourite once done. Be extra careful while making this.

ALSO READ: DIY Candles: HERE’s how to make scented candles at your home

Share your comment ×