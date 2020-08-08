  1. Home
DIY: Easy steps to convert your room into a colour specific hue

Hey you, what’s your hue! Are you bored of cliché home décor and bold patterns? If yes, then check these simple steps to convert your room into a colour specific hue.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: August 8, 2020 06:16 pm
The way your room looks, it determines the mood for you and how you feel and live. A well decorated and appealing room can effectively put you at comfort and get rid of anxiety and mood swings. 

A solid shade walls always look neat and classic but without the right styling, it can get awfully boring. Whether you prefer coastal, boho, or minimalist, below are the easy steps to give your solid-shade room a serious swoon-factor. 

1. Simple Wall 
Instead of big, bold and colourful wall designs, opt for a simpler solid shade for the walls. It shouldn’t look clustered as that doesn’t give breathing space to your room. Go for lighter shades like lavender, lemon yellow, ocean green or white rather than darker shades as they help in uplifting your mood and also make the room look larger. 
 
2. Light Curtains 
Rather than opting for heavy and velvety curtains, go for a minimal white cotton curtain. Match them up with the shade of your wall for a perfect room décor. You can also opt for some bright see-through curtains for an aesthetic look. 
 
3. Solid Coloured Pillowcases and Duvet 
Besides aesthetics and comfort, white pillowcases and duvet makes the room look spacious. Light some lavender scented candles for some straight-out-of hotel room effect in your ordinary bedroom.  

4. Grouped Frames 
Gather a couple of small white frames and hang them up on a wall together with your favourite pictures. Apart from giving an aesthetic look, you can always keep your loved memories near you. They look really impressive in the bedroom. 
 
5. Yellow Fairy Lights  
Fairy lights are tiny string lights on a thin wire with small bright bulbs and they are marvellous. They make just about anything look magical and can be thrown into DIYs to make it have many aesthetic décors.  

6. Keep Plants 
Keep some tall-grass plants near the bed. It not only looks classy but also helps you in breathing fresh air. It succumbs to all the pollution and dirt near you and keeps you healthy and fresh.

Credits :Getty Images

