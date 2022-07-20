DIY Hanging planters that add a touch of elegance to any room

Any room in your house can benefit greatly from the rich, green intrigue and beauty that hanging planters can add. Because they don't take up any ground or surface space, they're also fashionable and ideal for people with small living spaces. At home, a green area is usually uplifting and eye pleasing and appealing. We have a fantastic little present for you because we understand that you adore hanging plants but sometimes simply cannot justify spending the money on a plant hanger from a store.

Here we bring you 3 DIY hanging planters that can add a touch of beauty to any room in your apartment.

1. DIY Bird cage planter

Both indoor and outdoor plant arrangements can be made with the use of birdcages. These interesting old bird cages are very affordable and may be found at thrift shops. If they have dents, minor blemishes, or are slightly damaged, don't fear; it just adds to their earthy beauty. You can even enhance them by painting them in stunning hues. This lovely birdcage planter is not only a striking addition to the landscape, but it also makes a beautiful gift.

2. DIY Coconut planter

Coconut can come to your rescue if you're searching for a straightforward DIY idea for your plants that you couldn't possibly go wrong with. You can make this planter yourself in an hour, and it couldn't be more affordable, adorable, or eco-friendly. Choose the coconut size based on the type of plant you plan to get and the amount of space you will need for it. Succulents will grow well in these, or you may add a tiny house flower.

3. DIY Wooden hanging shelf

Any home, office, or workspace would benefit from hanging wooden shelves since they add a nice, timeless appeal to the decor and are really simple to assemble. They additionally have the bonus of being cost-effective. Provided you don't already have a wooden plate you can use, you can quickly create one if you have the necessary equipment on hand. After that, all that's left to do is decide what to use to hang it—rope, string, etc.

These DIY hanging planters might be your go-to pieces if you're short on time and searching for something incredibly simple and inexpensive.

Also Read: 4 Decor ideas to keep your home looking fresh in monsoon