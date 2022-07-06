DIY wall decor ideas to give your house a flair

A house without furnishings is lifeless and bare, much like a book without words. Because of this, furnishing your home with a variety of accessories that are a reflection of your personality can help your house feel more like a home. And simply by adding some DIY decor, you may change the outlook. There, too, we've got you covered.

Mentioned below are 4 DIY décor ideas for your wall at home to make it look more appealing and beautiful.

1. Wall string art

A simple and enjoyable technique to create your own artwork, string art has been around for a while. It was formerly popular. This simple DIY from the past uses few supplies and is an affordable way to give your walls charm. You can make your own original wall decor from scratch at a reasonable price. Try one of these low-cost DIYs with a hammer, some nails, and a tonne of thread.

2. Chalkboard wall

A wonderfully enjoyable DIY method to quickly change a space is to use chalkboard paint. A DIY chalkboard wall can add life to any space. Using vibrant chalk, you may make a floral pattern and a lovely selection of colours. The possibilities for using chalkboard paint are unlimited, whether you choose to paint a patch in a living room or your bedroom wall!

3. Clipboard frames

The use of clipboards is a simple replacement for a photo frame. Prints may be easily attached to vintage clipboards for this low-cost setup. A leather jewellery string can be threaded below the clip, knotted at the top, and hung with a pushpin. Even changing the photos seasonally is simple. You've turned an everyday office supply into a simple and genuinely cool piece of decor with a little work, if you're feeling up to it.

The aforementioned DIY wall décor ideas will enable you to realize your vision while staying within your price range, whether you want to create a calm atmosphere, a rustic style, or a modern aesthetic.

