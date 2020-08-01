  1. Home
DIY: How to revamp your room in 6 ways with string fairy lights

Do you love a cosy room where you can just curl up and watch your favourite movie? If yes, then all you need is some strings of fairy lights. Fairy lights give an aesthetic look to your home. Keep reading if you want to know how to revamp your room in 6 ways with fairy lights.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 05:12 pm
Earlier fairy lights were only reserved for a barbeque party or to be wrapped around the Christmas tree, but not anymore. Fairy lights are used for decorating homes during festivals and parties and even used to revamp your rooms with a lively décor. 

Fairy lights are pocket-friendly, lightweight and loved by kids and millennials. Easy to put on, these lights give every room a major aesthetic goal. It’s a great spot to click some pretty pictures. To make your bedroom look completely magical, we have curated a list of revamping ideas using some strings of these bright fairy lights. 

1. DIY Fairy Light Wall 

Wondering how to make your boring, sober walls peppier? Well, grab on some string fairy lights and get started. Fairy light walls not just makes the walls look pretty but also acts like a soft night lamp. 

2. DIY Fairy Light Canopy 
These canopy style lights would make a perfect spot for reading or playing. A cosy area to chill when you want to get away from all the hustle bustle around you. 
 

3. DIY Fairy Light Headboard 
How amazing it would be if you have soft light over the head while sleeping and getting up, right? Just with a pair of fairy lights, you can make a beautiful headboard for your bed which is perfect. 
 

4. DIY Fairy Light Vanity 
Want a vanity mirror but don’t want to invest in the huge sets digging a big hole in your pocket? No worries, you can create your own vanity mirror with white fairy lights only costing only a few bucks. 

5. DIY Fairy Light Curtain 
Fairy light curtain is no less than a ring-light. It will give you bright, toned light that is absolutely great for photography. These stunning fairy lights curtains are perfect for weddings. 

6. DIY Fairy Light Skyline 
Need something to look towards when you go to bed, after a long tiring day? Then put some designer fairy lights on the ceiling for some self-relaxing therapy.  

Credits :Getty Images

