A celebration of women's emancipation, Navaratri is a nine-day fall festival. Despite the fact that the occasion is observed across the entirety of India, celebrations in the southern states are distinguished by the long-standing custom of "Golu." Every home's holiday décor, mainly in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu is highlighted by this thematic display of Navratri Golu dolls and sculptures. The dolls and figurines that are traditionally set up on steps represent how humans advance spiritually. Typically, these dolls are crafted from clay by trained artists, who subsequently paint and embellish them. Well, guess what? Now, you may create your own DIY Golu dolls using your own creativity too. The idea that the kids can help out can make this much more enjoyable for them. Check out these 3 DIY ideas for creating your own Golu dolls this Navratri.

1. Making Golu dolls with clay You'll need clay, acrylic paint, a paintbrush, toothpicks, and your skilled hands to mould the clay for this quick technique. To create the dolls and the headgear, all you need is some clay. After cutting and outlining the dolls' shapes with a toothpick, you can give them colour and designs that match your own preferences.

2. Making Golu dolls with coconut shell Your coconut shell can be used for a great DIY project this season. Instead of throwing them away, make these adorable dolls out of them, which might also be a great choice for Golu. Empty coconut shells, clay to cover it, and a few decorative things are all you need. These lovely dolls may be created with just a few minutes of effort. Make your dolls beautiful by using your creativity and ingenuity.