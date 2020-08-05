DIY Mason Jar Lamps: Kishwer Merchantt shares interesting ideas you should try this festive season

Looking for some DIY ideas to brighten up your space? Check out these mason jar lamps DIY shared by Kishwer Merchantt on her Instagram handle.

As monsoon eases off, the famous festival season beckons us with all its splendour. It is that time of the year when the lights around us get brighter, the streets are filled with people, and a smile inevitably starts appearing across most people’s faces. It is a time all Indians look forward to dearly, and everything from shopping sprees to grand decoration takes up most of our time.

Since the holidays are up ahead that means you still have plenty of time to decorate your house. With so many decorations you can buy from the store, it is hard to choose what to buy and what to leave. Well, why do you have to buy the decorations when you can simply make them yourself? Today, we are sharing with you a DIY project that will brighten up your abode instantly. TV actress, Kishwer Merchantt took to her Instagram to share a DIY mason jar lamp ideas that you can easily prepare at the comfort of your home.

Here are DIY mason jar lamp ideas shared by Kishwer Merchantt.

DIY 1

What you need: Mason jar, Epsom salt, white glue and spray paint in rose gold.

Use a paintbrush to coat the jar generously in white glue. Now, sprinkle Epsom salt over the mason jar, or you can roll it in the salt. Holding the jar up, spray paint over the salt and voila! You can use a different colour if you want. Don’t forget to paint the rim of the jar.

Place a small Diya or candle inside and the jar to brighten it up.

DIY 2

What you need: Mason jar, kite paper, glue, and string of lights.

Cut the paper into small rectangles or squares. Then cover the mason jar with glue and place the paper in random places. You can add another layer if you want and let it dry. Add a battery-operated string of lights and place it carefully in the jar. And you have yourself a pretty DIY mason jar lamp.

DIY 3

What you need: Mason jar, teddy bear figurine, glycerine, water and glitter.

Place the figurine in the middle of the jar using a glue. Pour water in the jar and add a few drops of glycerine. Glycerine will allow the glitter to fall and move slowly, which will make it look beautiful. After adding the glycerine, pour some glitter and close the lid tightly. Let it dry and shake the jar to get the desired effect.

DIY 4

What you need: Scotch tape, spray paint, lace, knotted thread and string of lights.

Cover the upper half of the mason jar with scotch tape and paint the other half using rose gold spray paint. Remove the tape slowly from the top. Decorate the edge of the painted area with pretty lace and cover the lid with knotted thread. Add a battery-operated string of lights and place it carefully in the jar.

Check out Kishwer Merchantt’s video where she shared with us how to make some DIY mason jar lamps!

