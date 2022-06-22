DIY Vintage decor ideas to spice up your home style

A revival of vintage style is again becoming trendy. Your home typically gains personality and warmth as a result of vintage décor. You can use your ideas to design the ideal home decor to give the retro style a more customized and practical appearance. Add some vintage furniture to your decor to liven it up. Bring a few vintage items into your house. The focus of your house decor will be these DIY vintage décor.

Here, we bring you 4 vintage décor ideas to spice up your home style.

1. Combine several antique treasures

Almost anything is acceptable when combining antiques and contemporary furniture. Combining vintage furniture with your eccentric antique artifacts is one of the best decoration suggestions for a room. Add a vibrant pouffe and a collection of black-and-white pictures to the wall to create a unified effect, or arrange many vases as a coffee table centerpiece.

2. Vintage wall décor

Vintage art adds a classic touch to your wall decor, whether you buy it from antique stores, find it at flea markets, or dig it out of the attic. Captivating posters, global maps, botanical prints, and other decor can transform plain walls. You may showcase old wall art in any area with the help of these brilliant DIY suggestions.

3. Candles for rustic look

Your home will look rustic, mystical, and magnificent with candles. Adding colourful scented candles may transform a plain spot. This will improve your house and add a wonderful aroma. Candles in clear jars or glasses look lovely. Even adding candles to glass lanterns will elevate the look of your rooms. If you have old, heat-resistant glass cups, you can construct new candle holders for your home's decor by placing tealight candles inside of them.

4. Subtle lightening

Our daily quality of life is significantly impacted by the lighting around us. Task lighting and pendant lighting can complete the appearance of a vintage home. Install some in your bathroom that resemble pillar candles to give the room a chic French appearance! The illumination in a drawing room is best from pendant lights. Chandeliers, pendants, and wall sconces are examples of ambient lighting solutions that add a warm, inviting glow to a space.

The tips listed above will undoubtedly assist you in giving your vintage home decor a fresh makeover.

