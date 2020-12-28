Do these small changes in your home to refresh and transform it for the next year

New Year calls for a new room. While literally getting a new room can burn a hole in your pocket, these hacks to transform your existing one into a new room, certainly won’t.

Are you bored with the same old room and are your favourite things gathering dust? Then it is probably time for you to indulge in some spring cleaning and refresh your home for the New Year. It doesn’t have to be any big and expensive changes like getting a new sofa or getting the walls repainted, it can be as small as changing the bed linen and moving your things here and there to give it a new look.

In the new year, you want to achieve a new perspective on things and want to have a fresh start and what better way than transforming your surroundings? So here are some simple ways to give your humble abode a new look.

Wall decals to the rescue

If you want to change the look of your room and add some colour to it, just stick a creative wall decal. It can be really big to cover the entire wall or really small to maybe decorate the switchboard area.

Rearrange the furniture

Nothing transforms a room more than rearranging the furniture. You can change the position of your chair and keep it next to the window or you can place your bed in a horizontal position instead of a vertical one for a change.

Add new plants

No matter how many plants you have in the house, it is never enough. Buy some new plants or grow them on your own from scratch to add more greenery to your abode.

Change the bedding

Having a fresh, clean, colourful and neatly tucked in bedding is enough to give your room a refreshed vibe. You can also invest in some quirky throw cushions to complete the look.

Declutter

What better time than New Year’s to get rid of the unused and dust-gathering items? Throw away the things that you haven’t used in the last six months and live in a clutter-free environment.

Credits :Pexels

