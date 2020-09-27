Do you want to give your house a makeover? Here are 6 Popular décor styles you should consider

If you are thinking of refurbishing your abode, there are certain home décor styles you should consider to transform your apartment!

Are you thinking about giving your house a makeover? While redecorating your house is no doubt very exciting, the process can sometimes be overwhelming. Modern, industrial, shabby, minimalist, Scandinavian - with so many ideas swarming the internet, it can be rather difficult to settle on one décor idea. Plus, you have to keep in mind what best idea that defines your personality and goes with the overall décor of your house.

Whether you want modern or contemporary style incorporated in your house, there are a range of designs to choose from. If you too can’t decide which décor design to go for, you've come to the right place! Today, we are discussing the six most popular décor designs to choose from to give your house a makeover.

Here are 6 home décor designs to spruce up your abode.

1- Mid-century modern

The enduring Mid-Century Modern style is about clean lines, gentle organic curves, an amalgamation of different materials to give your abode a distinct touch. The décor style dates back to the second World War when Bauhaus designers migrated to America as a result of changes in Germany. Simplicity and functionality are the primary aspects of this design.

2- Scandinavian

Think white walls, modern furniture, wood floors sans clutter! Originated in several Nordic countries in the mid-1950s, Scandinavian design is one of the most popular interior styles in the world. The Scandinavian aesthetic is all about beauty well blended with simplicity and functionality.

3- Industrial Chic

Industrial chic or urban industrial is a combination of utilitarian design mixed with worn textures and raw, aged woods. It is all about vintage and salvaged items and avoiding the use of excess furniture and accessories and only keep things you actually need.

4- Minimalist

The new favourite among millennials, minimalist design can be defined as “less is more”. While 'clean lines', 'uncluttered', 'monochromatic' are some of the terms that best define the style, it is much more difficult to incorporate in your house. So, keep in mind that it is all about accentuating the attractive features of your abode without overdoing it if you wish to go for the minimalist design.

5- Contemporary

As the name suggests, contemporary design encompasses a range of styles developed in the latter half of the 20th century. Neutral elements and bold colour with soft pieces focused on the basics of line, shape and form are some of the main elements of contemporary design.

6- French country

Bring a rustic touch to your abode with French country décor! This style is all about natural materials, toile fabrics, extravagant lights, muted colours, touches of gold and more. Think French elegance merged with a rustic, country aesthetic to create a balance of beauty and comfort.

