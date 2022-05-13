Do's and don'ts of baby room décor for your newborn's nursery

One of the most beautiful feelings of life is becoming parents! But this biggest joy also comes with plenty of everyday chaos and overwhelming experiences. If you are on the verge of welcoming your little bundle of happiness, then the very first step to take is planning and preparing his or her space to save yourself from mini panic attacks every day (not kidding). Your little one needs a lot of stuff and space and not dedicating a proper room to your baby will only double up your daily chores (nobody wants it, right?). Don’t fret as here we bring you a brief guide of dos and don’ts to curate a perfect nursery for your newborn. Right from saving money to time-this mini-guide will assist you in getting moving in the right direction. So, without any further ado, let’s get a jump on the mini-guide.

Do take care of the lighting

To create a flourishing ambience in your baby’s room it is extremely vital to pay heed to the lighting. You must think that why would you care to invest in the lights for your little one, but let us tell you that light plays a vital role in setting the mood of your baby. Dark and dull surroundings with no proper light fixtures can keep your honey all irritated while a room with warm lights can make your tiny all happy and contented. Say no to harsh lighting and opt for soft LED lights to create the best ambience. Moreover, try to keep the room bright in a way that doesn’t affect your baby in any way. Untreated windows in the room? Make sure to cover up with blinds to even soften the natural light.

Do paint up but with zero VOC paint

Painting the room with happy colours is one of the best ways to keep the room of your little one airy. Choosing a colour palette first and planning the theme beforehand is a great way to start the process. Opt for only 2-3 pastel colours or soft tones to add up to create a stimulating atmosphere. Moreover, while decorating the baby’s room go with zero volatile organic compounds (VOC) paints as these paints do not hold any smell and are safe for both mother and baby.

Do abide by a nursery silhouette art

If you are on a budget constraint and don’t want to invest in your baby’s nursery (as your little one will grow and then you have to spend again to redo the interior), then here is a smart hack to save time, money and efforts. Decide a theme you want in your newborn’s room- be it a magical touch, the starry stars, a princess, animals or anything. Now, you have to get those silhouettes printed, cut the shapes neatly, and stick them on a backdrop or a wall. And ta-da! A cool yet elegant baby’s room is ready and that too, without drilling your pockets.

Don’t forget to babyproof but in a smart way

Baby proofing the house without wreaking the décor seems like an overwhelming task! But if you are wondering what can be done because obviously, you wanted to keep your little one safe then playing safe with stylish décor upgrades is your key. Baby proof in style by investing in smart interiors like swapping sharp edge tables with round ones, cordless blinds and soft couches with no handles or ottomans is a great way to elegant baby-proofing.

Don’t forget to affix additional storage

It goes even without saying, a baby comes with infinite things (even more than you have). Make sure that you invest amply in small wooden boxes to separate each and everything neatly, arranging them nearby the crib so that you don’t have to rush when your baby needs it. If you already have a wooden or iron almirah, then don’t forget to baby-proof them! Invest in simple things in the beginning as you can always spice up the décor later.

