Earthen diyas to spread light and love this Diwali

Diyas have the power to eliminate not only darkness but all the negativity that floats in the air amid the festivities. They illuminate to spread love, luck, light, prosperity and warmth. In Diwali, lighting lamps and diyas are regarded as a part of worshipping God, especially the Goddess of Wealth. Why choose an artificial way of worshipping when you can go eco-friendly? Switch to eco-friendly diyas right now.

1. Handmade Earthen Deepavali Diya

This Handmade Earthen Deepavali Diya is a set of 30 pieces. Place your diya in every nook or corner of your house by filling them with oil or ghee. All the diyas are made up of terracotta which is environmentally friendly and has no harmful chemicals. You can also give them your creative touch by picking some acrylic colours.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 190

Buy Now

2. Tulsi Diya

These Tulsi Diyas are in the shape of Tulsi Vrindavan. They are purely made up earthen clay known as terracotta. These diyas are perfect for outdoor as well as indoor home decor. This pack of 8 diyas consists of 2 coloured diyas to amp your festive decor.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

3. Hand Painted Non Wax Diya

If you want to add some final touches to your festive decor then grab this pack of 4 assorted earthen diyas. They will help you to ride down the memory lane with its attractive appearance of hand painted designs. Give a vintage look to your home by adding these diyas in every Diwali element that you desire.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

4. Assorted Clay Diyas

Assorted Diyas elevate the look of your Diwali decorations. This diya set contains 12 assorted earthen diyas. The lively and vibrant colours of the diyas will help you to create a vintage look. They are odourless and ensure clean burning of the diyas.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

5. Traditional Handmade Earthenware Diya

These diyas will help you to highlight the old soul residing within you. The brown earthy colour of these plain clay diyas highlight your way of going eco-friendly this Diwali. This beautiful vintage style earthen diyas come in a pack of 12. Perfect to illuminate every dull or boring corner of your house.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 199

Buy Now

No matter how you decorate your home with multiple decorative flowers, lights, lanterns, what makes them lively is a small illuminating earthen diya. Grab these diyas and feel the warmth that it brings along amid the festivities.

Also Read: 5 Anti-ageing foods to bid adieu to the signs of early ageing