EASY and SPEEDY last minute DIY Christmas decoration ideas

It’s Christmas and you forgot to buy the Christmas decorations for the house? No worries, here are some last-minute speedy DIY Christmas decor ideas for your humble abode.

If you are one of those who kept procrastinating decorating your home for Christmas and are now too late to go out and buy stuff. Then we have for you some easy to do DIY last-minute Christmas decor ideas to deal with the procrastinator in you!

It is never too late to make your place look festival-ready. Be it garlands, wreaths, mistletoe or Christmas themed centrepieces, you can easily make your home look into a winter wonderland in a jiffy and without burning a hole in your pocket. So, here are 5 DIY quick and easy last-minute Christmas decorations.

Bell trees

Cut a star from a sheet of golden paper and stick it on the very top of a metal wire. Make leaves from green craft paper and attach them on the wires to look like branches. Attach a bell made by painting an inverted paper cup in the very end of the branches.

Snowflakes

Take sheets of white, black and silver paper and cut out snowflakes from it. Cut them in various sizes and hang them together with a string. You can also add some glitter on it with glue to make it look dreamier.

Candle jars

To turn boring candles into a fancy and festive Christmas decor, take a glass jar and tie a red or green ribbon on it. Add little touches like a paper snowflake and a snowy background with the help of a sheet of thick white paper.

Window decor

Cut out Christmas ornaments like baubles, candy canes, drums, gifts, etc. from colourful paper and decorate them with some glitter and paint. Stick them on your window and create a border around them with string lights.

Reindeers

Take a handful of matchsticks and paint them red and brown. Stick them together in such a way to make a reindeer and use the black part of the matchstick to make the eyes. You can also paint some matchsticks black to make the antlers.

