Easy decor tips to babyproof your kid’s bedroom

Baby proofing the house without wreaking the décor seems like an overwhelming task! Making the house safe for the kid requires endless must-have items that can not only get on your nerves but can also make your abode look a little wacky! But if you are wondering what can be done because obviously, you wanted to keep your little one safe then playing safe with stylish décor upgrades is your key. If you are a parent who wants to build a safe-kid territory without disturbing the décor of your abode then you have stumbled upon the right page.

Here we bring you easy-peasy stylish décor fixes that will aid in creating a baby-safe zone in your dwelling.

Instead of a corner table take a round one

The sharp edges of tables are one of the biggest threats to your kid’s eye or head and that is why swapping the idea of buying tables that have corners from a round one is the way to go. Moreover, you can also exchange sofas with pointed handles for ottomans. Sofas with no handles along with foam-filled inside are great while your kid is playing and safeguard your baby’s forehead, eyes and ears like a charm without taking a toll on your décor. With soft cushions like comfort and sophisticated styles, is there anything not to love?

Place bookshelves with the wall

Bookshelves with tip-over can easily harm your kid while taking him close to minor injuries. Instead, opt for bookshelves that bolt to the wall and have broad legs so that there is no chance of them falling down. Moreover, go with bookshelves that have a small rod or cabinets in front for the utmost safety or if your toddler has just learned to walk.

The charming faux candles

When you have a little one in your dwelling, then going flameless can save you from various hazards. No, that does not mean you can’t enjoy your evening snacks with those lit table candles. All you have to do is invest in faux candles as they are the perfect replicas, look realistic and calm the inner you like nothing else. Moreover, these candles are quite affordable and provide proper safety from fires or burns without hampering your ambiance.

Go with cordless blinds

Blinds come under the list of top hidden elements that can put the babies in danger at home. Moreover, dangling cords only work as a blot on the landscape. Instead of choosing the dangling cord blinds, opt for the cordless ones. The cordless blinds are not only stylish, safe and easy to use but they also come in various varieties that could become a complete treat to your interiors.

Do abide by these above-written pointers to stylishly babyproof your kid’s zone and protect them from any unnecessary injuries or harms.

