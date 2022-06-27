Easy DIY home decor ideas to add character to your living room

If you want an affordable and easy solution to revive your home, then there is nothing better to start from DIY hacks! Beyond saving plenty of money, these easy-to-do nifty hacks will bring a touch of character and personality to your home while sprucing it up in style. Right from giving a twist of wallpaper or wall art to crafting those useless mason jars for the table décor- there’s a lot you can do with some basic craft supplies to twist the appearance of your outdated living room up a notch. Here are 4 Easy DIY home décor ideas to redo your living room under budget.

Vintage wall art

The vintage wall art will add a royal touch to your living room, whether you showcase eclectic natural paintings, vintage-inspired hollow frames, posters, maps, or botanical prints. You can easily pull out affordable elements from a flea market and brilliantly DIY it on your wall for a clean and compatible look. Go with a particular theme like greens or clouds and recur the theme throughout for a consistent appearance.

A DIY minibar or coffee station

Converting a spare corner into a minibar or coffee station is another fun way to cover it like a pro while sprucing the appearance of your living room. All you have to do is just cover the cabinets with wallpapers and this renovated corner becomes a perfect spot for all your precious glassware and smitten your guests like nothing else. Incorporate a playful colour, some wooden trays, a variety of glass vases, coffee mugs, mason jars, some fruits and mini green plants for a dramatic look. Give space to some mirrored artefacts for an extra pop of stylishness.

Vertical Garden Wall

If you want to bring natural elements or soothing tones to your abode then a vertical wall of the garden is perfect for an unexpected beautiful display. You can take up the wall beyond your couch or the one that is in front of it and simply fill-up the wooden slat with potted plants to boost the visual appeal of your living room.

Jute vase table décor

Remember all those glass mason jars or bottles that we often get with milkshakes? Collect it all from your kitchen, pull out some glue and stick the jute rope all through it. Now, fill it up with water or simply place your faux leaves or candles in it and place it on the painted console tables or cabinets for an enhanced and refreshing look.

The aforementioned DIY tips will undoubtedly assist you in giving your living room a fresh makeover.

Also Read: 5 Cheap decor ideas to make your house look elegant and expensive