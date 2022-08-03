Easy tips to prep your balcony for an at-home beautiful date night

Do you yearn for a classic Netflix and chill date night? Is your mundane lifestyle keeping you away from romance? Well, you don’t have to stroll around for that cosy romantic date night. A little bit of effort can bring a spice of twist to your relationship while making it all happy and joyous. All you have to do is just create a beautiful ambience on your balcony by sprucing it rightly. If you don’t know how to pull it off, then here we bring you super simple and affordable date night ideas that will romantically cover your ambience, and keeps you warm, and cosy while making you and your partner feel fuzzy and mushy! Here’s how to spruce your balcony for a romantic date night for a sensual escape and romantic retreat.

Lighting, Lighting all around

Lighting up some tea-light candles is one of the simplest ways to set the tone of the surroundings while inciting romantic feelings. Make sure to cover the entire balcony with candles of different shapes and sizes to make the place all charming and pleasing for a date night. You can play with a single colour for a classic decent touch. Moreover, you can also opt for some fairy lights or bulbs for an enchanting and dreamlike glow.

Incense to accentuate the mood

You can’t deny the power of scents for a romantic boost. Certain fragrances have the capability to reach your nerves faster, last longer and put you in a romantic mood rightly. Add in some fancy aphrodisiac fragrances in your balcony décor to soothe your nerves, and brain while bracing up your senses to experience love. Rose, sandalwood and vanilla are the most typical magical elixirs that embody traditional romance.

A fancy dinner set up with rose petals for a cosy feeling

If you have a spacious balcony, then give a thumb up to a cabana-type set-up for a fancy dinner with your favourite dishes, wines and champagne. It not only imitates excitement and romance but it also sparks good conversation with your loved one. Cute fringe drapes add a touch of whimsy to your décor. Even simple satin or whites can do wonders. Accompany these drapes with pretty blooms, pampas grass, and oversized vases for a significant appearance.

A snuggly corner with cushions and rugs

A cosy corner with all the fairy lights, soft pillows, heart-shaped cushions and cute rugs can do wonders like nothing else. Opt for dark hues to add an intense depth to the romantic setting, and throw in some mirrors to aid visual feel and to capture beautiful pictures. Strings of fairy lights can be added to the walls or on the ceilings to make your love shack cosy and romantic.

Deck up your balcony with the above-mentioned ideas for a romantic at-home date night and do share your experiences with us in the comments section below.

