Easy tips to prepare your home for monsoons and keep it free from damp and mould

Just like the body requires extra care during monsoons to avoid diseases, similarly, our abode also requires certain changes to deal with the issues that come with the rainy season. Dampness and mould are disastrous side notes to the monsoon. The musty odour in the closet and around furniture due to the moisture can not only create an unpleasant atmosphere all around but also makes the objects weak and rusty. Fixing the damage done by this dampness can be an overwhelming and expensive affair and therefore taking steps of precautions is the best remedy to keep your home happy while saving yourself from the chaos. Here is a list of easy tips to prepare your home for monsoons and keep it free from dampness and mould.

Natural ventilation

Natural and proper ventilation is the key to avoiding extra moisture oozing in! Make sure to clean the windows properly after rains, keep them open for some time and allow the fresh air to come inside for the proper cross-ventilation. This will aid in keeping the moist air at bay while preventing the cover of condensation that further tips to dampness.

Add in plants that drench humidity

Some plants are effective in soaking the humidity, keeping the surroundings dry, happy and positive. Add in some houseplants including Boston ferns, peace lily, Areca Palm, English Ivy and spider plants as these are prominent and reduce humidity and moisture in the home. Moreover, these plants will work as natural air purifiers that absorb dangerous compounds and aid in improvising the air quality.

Diminish moisture

Ensuring cleanliness and hygiene while performing everyday chores is yet another great way to decrease the chances of dampness and mould in your dwelling. Make sure to cover the dishes properly so that the steam does not run through, switch on the exhaust fans while cooking, do not give space to wet clothes in the room, and wipe down the floor and walls of the bathroom after using the washroom. This will not only safeguard the walls from any kind of mould but also ensures sanitation, therefore decreasing the risk of catching monsoon health woes.

Keep an eye on the furniture

High moisture in the house can take up a toll on the wooden furniture, and make it wet while leaving moulds on furnishings. Since washing the upholstery is not possible, facing them towards the sun and cleaning it every day with a dry cloth during monsoon is a great way to prevent this situation. Though, if your furniture is already going through this problem, you can place a cotton pouch filled with enough salt in between the linings of the sofa. This will help in absorbing the moisture while making your furniture wet and clean.

