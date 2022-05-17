Easy ways to cover up those ugly nooks and corners in your abode

Well, we can’t deny that there is nothing as uglier as an empty nook in a home. Not only do they waste the space but these corners also break the entire décor while making the appearance of the room look awkward. In fact, your home décor is incomplete until you smartly cover all the corners in your home. Fixing up the boring angles or corners in your abode seems like a challenging task to you? Well, not anymore. Pinning with clever details and bringing elements in the frame that make the best utilization of your space can easily transform any corner in your abode into an eye-pleasing aesthetic one. Here’s how to cover up those ugly nooks and corners in your home to maximise space and boosted appearance.

The soothing green corners

Add a new dimension to your home with green planters either faux or real. Plants not only spruce up the deadliest corner of your home in the most elegant way but it also rejuvenates your mind, body and soul with refreshing colours and textures. One of the best ways to bold out the décor of your ambience is to accessorize plants on the bare corners near your bed or couch. You can also block up the boring coffee table or dining table with small white vases of plants or blend them well in your corridors or main entrance for a burst of elegance.

Create a workspace

If you have a big corner in your house that you just don’t want to waste, then convert it into a chic home office where you can just simply sit and work on your petite professional chores or for reading books. All you have to do is just set some wall-mounted shelf for your laptop and above that, you can also paste some wooden pieces or geometric shapes to make enough space to add in some stationery, books or notepads. With minimum artistic elements like motivational posters, frames, and pictures, you can tweak the complete look of the bland corner.

Go towards the way of a minibar or coffee station

Converting a spare corner into a minibar or coffee station is another fun way to cover it like a pro. Not only this renovated corner becomes a perfect spot for all your precious glassware but it also smitten your guests like nothing else. Incorporate a playful colour, some wooden trays, a variety of glass vases, coffee mugs, mason jars, some fruits and mini green plants for a dramatic look. Give space to some mirrored artefacts for an extra pop of stylishness.

Accent elements of lighting

Introducing layers of lights in the lacklustre corners of your home is one of the clever ways to brighten the whole décor. Layered lighting ensures that your interior will never fall dreary and for this, you can choose from plenty of options available in the market as per your space. Tall pendant lights and different kinds of floor lamps augment a lax radiance and instil an element of friendliness within a space.

Pen down the notes from the above-written pointers and always make keep the space of your nooks in mind before planning or investing in home-décor possessions. These tips will provide you with a well-organised home without compromising on flair and grace.

