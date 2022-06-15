Easy ways to deck up your home for a romantic date night under budget

Adore classic Netflix and chill date nights? Long to spend those cosy romantic date nights at home instead of strolling around? But don’t know how to spruce up your home for a romantic date night under budget? Well, here we bring you super simple and affordable date night ideas that will romantically cover your ambiance, keeps you warm, and cosy while making you and your partner feel fuzzy and mushy! Here’s how to deck up your home for a romantic date night for a sensual escape and romantic retreat.

Lit up

Lighting up some tea-light candles is one of the simplest ways to set the tone of the surroundings while inciting romantic feels. Make sure to cover the entire room with candles of different shapes and sizes to make the place all charming and pleasing for a date night. You can play with a single colour for a classic decent touch. Moreover, you can also opt for a fake galaxy touch to make the atmosphere all starry and magical. Paste some glowy stickers over the ceiling for an enchanted and surreal glow. These are super affordable, cute and easily available in the market, transition luminously at night.

Make a snuggly corner

A cosy corner with all the fairy lights, soft pillows, heart-shaped cushions and cute rugs can do wonders like nothing else. Opt for dark hues to add an intense depth to the romantic setting, and throw in some mirrors to aid visual feel and to capture beautiful pictures. Strings of fairy lights can be added to the walls or on the ceilings to make your love shack cosy and romantic.

Aromatherapy to play up the mood

Need a romantic boost? Well, the power of scents is all you need to make a difference. Certain fragrance reaches your nerves faster, last longer and puts you in a romantic mood rightly. The limbic system is that part of the brain that is linked to our emotions and the sense of smell is directly associated with this system. Include some aphrodisiac fragrances to soothe your nerves, and brain while bracing up your senses to experience love. Rose, sandalwood and vanilla are the most typical magical elixirs that embody traditional romance.

A sit-down cabana diner for a cosy feeling

A cabana-type set-up for a fancy dinner with your favourite dishes, wines and champagne imitates excitement and romance. Cute fringe drapes will not only look cute but also adds a touch of whimsy to your décor. Even simple satin or whites can do wonders. Make sure to pitch on pastel colours even in the drapes to finely complement the overall décor. You can even accompany these drapes with pretty blooms, pampas grass, and oversized vases for a significant appearance.

Also Read: Here's how you can make DIY props for your best friend's baby shower