Easy ways to glam up your home this Diwali

If you are done with your ‘Saaf-Safai’ mission, then it is the time to deck up your homes for multiple festivities. Diwali is rightly called the festival of lights and the introduction of aesthetic and artistic lights and lamps have snatched away the glory of traditional decorating essentials. Here are a few ways to retain the old charm of Diwali within the four walls of your house.

1. Mosaic Glass Tealight Candle Holders

These tealight candle holders are the talk of the eve when you place them on floors, desks, tables or even use it as dining decor. This pack contains 6 pieces of candle holders that provide a cohesive look to every place it is placed. Thrill yourself with such one of a kind Diwali Decor this year.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 734

2. Door Hanging Bandhanwar Toran

Door hanging is important to feel the festive vibe right at the entrance of the door. This simple yet elegant Bandhanwar Toran is colourful and ideal to deck up the doors due to its ethnic embellishments.

Price: Rs. 299

3. 3D floating Reflection Diya

Get trendy with the purchase of these floating reflection diyas. It is the only diya which does not cast shadow beneath it. Use it at traditional auspicious placement and elevate the home decor to its best. What’s more? It is reusable and durable.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 275

4. Acrylic Rangoli with T Light Holder

Is making rangoli not your cup of tea? Grab this Acrylic Rangoli with T Light Holder and get thrilled this Diwali. The decorative plates with multi coloured stones on it are designed keeping in mind the festive aura.

Price: Rs. 459

Deal: Rs. 299

5. Marigold Flowers Garlands

Flower garlands are an all purpose decorating item. If you don't have lights or lamps to elevate the festive spirits get these marigold flower garlands now. These artificial flowers are fluffy and look real. With the perfect combination of marigold flowers glam up your home instantly.

Price: Rs. 990

Deal: Rs. 680

You have landed up on the right page if you were looking for easy and trendy ways to glam up your house this Diwali. Now you don't have to worry about purchasing loads of decorating that are meant for single use. Buy these decor essentials and glamp up any celebration with ease.

