Eclectic themes for your home inspired by Sonam Kapoor’s London residence

While some homes are designed to invoke nostalgia and remind you of your childhood, others simply exude luxury. Speaking of which, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor designed her 2.5 BHK home in London to pay tribute to her desi roots. The house situated in Notting Hill has a modish and artsy vibe. It appears that Kapoor and her husband have opted to go big on rich colors, jewel tones, and plush velvet couches for her interiors.

You can also witness lots of sapphire tones and emerald green hues in her bedroom as well as her bathrooms. If you wish to enhance your home interiors to mirror Sonam’s theme, or simply revamp your abode by handpicking elements you admire from her residence, we have got you covered. Read on to explore some eclectic themes for your home inspired by Sonam’s residence in Notting Hill.

Opt for warm textures and rich fabrics

Whether or not you plan to do a lot of entertaining, most individuals look to style their living room so that it exudes warmth. Should you wish to do the same, then you will have fun picking out textures for the fabrics and furnishings in warm tones. Opt for a plush sofa, emerald velvet or scarlet couches are a welcome choice. When it comes to the make of the furniture, think polished wood. Alternatively, you may also elect wooden paneling for the walls of the rooms.

Choose chic wallpapers that lend character to the rooms

Be it the study or your dressing room for which you are picking out the wallpaper, choose soothing forest-themed ones for your home. Remember that subtle themes tend to stay in vogue, whereas the charm of ostentatious and garish themes can quickly fade.

Artsy chandeliers to light up the space

If ivory walls with stunning lighting options appeal to you, then use this theme in your living room or study for a refreshing look. You can explore some intriguing lamps or even bring home a chandelier that isn’t all shimmering crystal but graced with a modernist design.

Bring home vintage carpets

If you wish to restyle the look of an entire room without repainting the walls or changing the wallpaper, then choosing a chic carpet is your best bet. If you reside in colder regions, then such carpets offer you warmth in addition to a tasteful ambiance. Opt for vintage carpets with intricate designs and muted color palates if you like the carpets in Sonam’s home.

No matter where you choose to live in the world, decking up your home with the elements you love lets you enhance its comfort along with amping up its style.



