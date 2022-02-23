Eco-friendly products under Rs 500 to give your lifestyle a sustainable tweak

Every simple choice we make matters to the earth. Yes, even your choice of opting pe, toothbrush or comb. Replacing those plastics with eco-friendly products will do good to the environment and also to you in several ways. If you are ready to hop into a sustainable living philosophy, the broad aspect also includes opting for eco-friendly products that go in sync with nature.

Here are 7 eco-friendly products for you to shop:

1. Eco-Friendly Basket

Most of our homes are filled with plastic containers and baskets. With this aesthetic cotton basket which can be used to store your clothes, as a planter or even as a storage basket, we can reduce a considerable amount of plastic usage. Its minimal and cute look will add to your home decor too.

Price: Rs 639

2. Planter

You can use this green bag planter to grow plants around your home, on the terrace or balcony or anywhere you want. It's an excellent decor item and also a great gifting product. The hanging planter also includes an adjustable rope to adjust to the height required. This is used for growing cactus, succulents and many.

Price: Rs 217

3. Eco-Friendly Air Freshener Cards

Bad odour is always a turn-off. If you want your home to be filled with good fragrance, hang these eco-friendly cards in any room, inside cabinets, from clothes racks or inside washrooms as it gives your home a lasting aroma along with a lasting impression!

Price: Rs 359

4. Plantable Seed Pens

Imagine the amount of plastic waste generated per person in using plastic pens! And for sure we use more than a thousand pens in our lifetime. Using an alternate seedable pen where once the pen is out of ink, the seeds at the back can be grown into plants will make the planet greener.

Price: Rs 425

5. Biodegradable Garbage Bags

These black biodegradable garbage bags provide a convenient method of garbage disposal. These bags are medium in size and can easily fit any normal trash can. It features a detachable tie-string that you can use to tie up the bag after use. It makes it easier to take them out while throwing out the trash.

Price: Rs 325

6. Eco-Conscious Sanitary Pads

Commonly available sanitary napkins constitute 90 per cent plastic that generates 3.3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. Carmesi is a better alternative as the plant-based composition of these pads makes them naturally soft and ensures that you have a rash-free. They are sealed in a paper disposal bag for convenient disposal.

Price: Rs 497

7. Bamboo Toothbrush

Purchasing bamboo toothbrushes instead of plastic ones sets you on a one-way road to saving the planet significantly. This charcoal toothbrush ensures that your teeth and gum health remains strong at all times. It's crafted in such a way that this set of unique bamboo toothbrushes with soft bristles never shed away.

Price: Rs 499

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

