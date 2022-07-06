Elegant study room decoration items to dapper your decor neatly

A dedicated study area can inspire and motivate you like nothing else! Well-framed study room not only keeps the brain focussed but also adds up to creativity and productivity. While working or studying from home can sometimes be exhausting because of the messy, unfriendly surroundings, having your own inspiring study room encourages a flow of enthuse while boosting efficiency. The interior of your study room plays a vital role in firing up your imagination and creativity, therefore, sprucing the décor of your study room neatly is quintessential. Here we bring you 4 study room decoration ideas to design a chic, inspiring and smart study room at home.

Book wheel

A tiered bookshelf that has multiple layers not only a clever way to organise a huge pile of textbooks and novels but it also fits in well and enhances the appearance of your space. Perfect for both small and large study spaces, a book wheel is a perfect way to hold all your books, table elements and knickknacks in a convenient spot. You can also place some beautiful table décor elements in-between the shelves to enhance the appearance.

The greens

A few beautiful greens here and there not only calm the mind but also refresh your senses. The refreshing colours, textures and nature-inspired planters will not only beautify your ambience but also rejuvenate your mind, body and soul like no other. You can choose the size of plants as per your space and place a little on your wall-mounted shelves, on your desk and a big one nearby your chair to add a neoteric flair to your study room.

Table lamps

Lighting helps in toning the mood and therefore adding cute table lamps in your study room goes a long way in yielding efficient outputs. Adding lamps to one side of your desk make your space appear more fashionable and functional. Throwing in some eye-catchy lamps (different shapes, giant or small as per your space) to give a luxurious yet professional feel to your office.

Wall-mounted cabinets or shelves

If you have a small space, then this trick is just right for you! Wall-mounted shelves right above your work desk not only make your office a little professional but it also gives you enough space to add in some stationery, books or notepads without filling up any additional space. You can go with wooden pieces or geometric shapes for an added flair. If your wall colour is neutral, then you can opt for black-toned shapes as well.

These are some of the basic elements to dapper your study room décor neatly. You can customise your study room by opting for posters, savvy storage options, a cosy sitting space for reading or placing a vision board by analysing your space and theme.

