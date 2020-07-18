Essential Oils to Vinegar: Follow THESE natural ways to get rid of ants

How to get rid of ants? Read on to know some of the easy and natural ways to prevent their entry.

Is one of the sections of your home gets filled ants often and looking for simple and natural ways to deal with ant-infested areas? Then read on. The first step is to target the source which means identifying their nests. And after understanding the same, one can apply natural food items as mentioned below to get rid of them. We are sharing natural means only as artificial pesticides may harm your family members and pets. Ants, especially if they create a home, in any corner of the house can a big nuisance. Long lines of ants are not only embarrassing but also harmful for your health.

Yes, you can fall ill if you use contaminated food items or touch contaminated places. Fire and Harvester ones can even bite humans leave marks while the carpenter ants can damage your house. One of the simple ways to keep them away is to keep your home spick and span and make sure there no open nooks and crannies for their entry. But even after adhering to these you still have ants then no problem you can repel them with natural ingredients.

1. Essentials oil

Peppermint, eucalyptus and tee tree oils are the best natural deterrents for bugs, flies and mosquitoes. Ideally, mix 10-20 drops of oil in 2 cups of water, add the solution in a spray bottle and use on windows and other areas from where they enter. The strong scent of oil repels ants. Don't allow pets, especially cats in such areas as they may fall ill if exposed to essential oils.

2. Pepper and other herbs and spices

Bugs cannot stand the scent of pepper and will avoid areas where you will keep pepper powder. Also, the capsaicin content in the peppers can irritate their mucous membranes. You can use either cayenne pepper or black one, ants hate all types of pepper. Make a solution of pepper and water and spray in infested or entry points. They might not kill them but surely deter them to return. Aside from pepper, you can also use cinnamon, mint, chilli, cloves and garlic powder as well.

3.White vinegar

Just like pepper, they cannot stand the smell of vinegar either. One can prepare a solution of equal amounts of water and white vinegar. You can also add a few drops of essential oil to it. Make sure to shake well. Keep sprinkling the solutions at the entry points such as windowsills, floors, countertops, doorways and other places where you usually see ants coming. Plus it is a great cleaner as well.

4. Salt

Salt is one of the cheapest ways to keep ants away. Prepare a mixture of table salt and water and pour it into a spray bottle. Keep spraying in the areas where you find ants the most.

5. Lemons and oranges peels

If sugar is ant's best friend then anything sour and bitter are not. So, store sugary food items properly and use peels of citrus foods to prevent the entry of ants. For the unversed, citrus peels are toxic to the types of fungi that ants feed on. You can also use citrus oils as well.

6. Coffee grounds

If you drink coffee then you can utilize coffee grounds to keep ants at bay. One can sprinkle used coffee grounds in the garden and around the outside of your house. How it works? Ants get repelled by the scent of the grounds. This is not all, coffee grounds are full of minerals, like potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium, so they are great for the soil. Yes, it is a win-win situation for you.

