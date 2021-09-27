EXCLUSIVE: Fruitful ideas to deal with renovation during Covid 19 according to an expert

While working from home, you will have more time to notice issues at your house that you didn’t observe before. And many people are renovating their houses to make them better. Do you fall in the same category of people who are planning home renovation during COVID-19? If yes, this article is especially for you.



Renovations to the home make the space more usable, enhances the overall feel of you and the guests visiting your house. Besides, it also boosts the resale value of the house. This article discusses a few tips that help you handle your home renovation process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plan Your House Renovation Thoroughly

Stepping ahead of the renovation process without having a clear idea of why, how and what to renovate is the biggest mistake most homeowners make. This can lead to various issues that can have a wider impact on house design and your lifestyle. However, you can overcome the home renovation mistakes by taking the necessary measures.



Few tips that help during the planning stage:

Making a list of properties in the renovation process helps you get the most from your hard-earned money. This helps you to save money and valuable resources.

Plan a timeframe for your house renovation. You have to properly plan when to start the renovation process, the expected project completion date and the goal of the renovation process.

The renovation process can make your space dirty, messy and dusty. So, plan alternative space to shift the furniture if necessary.

Make Minor Changes Instead of Major Renovations

During the COVID pandemic, most of us got a lot more time than normal. If you fall in the same category of people, home renovation during this time seems like a better idea. If you don’t have sufficient time to start a major renovation, no problem. You can still plan minor renovations for your home i.e., minor alterations, colour and design changes and more.

Create a Budget

Budget plays a vital role in the house renovation process. Hurrying to begin the house renovation process without having a proper idea of the budget can lead to trouble down the road. So, before going to start the renovation process, create a budget range that you should stick with for house renovation. Usually, renovation projects go over budget than expected. So, safeguard your finances by spending 20% less than your planned budget. By doing this, you will have more money in your reserve to spend if your project inevitably costs more than you expected.

Choose Projects You Can Do Yourself

Hiring skilled labourers and contractors to tackle tough tasks such as wood flooring, installing stone, creating the outdoor deck and patio spaces and being more involved in the renovation process can be costly. Like many workers, builders and contractors are not willing to step out from their homes, convincing them to work for your home renovation project can be very difficult. If this is the case, you can start the renovation process by taking on small jobs such as painting walls, fixing photo frames and wall clocks and replacing laminate flooring in the bathroom etc., that you will be able to do.



Consider the above-mentioned tips while planning and implementing your home renovation to avoid any issues that may arise with improper planning.

About the author: Nitin Gagneja is a proficient 3D architect and visualizer



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fighting PCOS: 3 Nutrition and lifestyle tips to manage PCOS symptoms naturally